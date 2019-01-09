The Panthers may be pondering a new practice facility. What do other NFL teams have?

Rainy December weather prompted the Carolina Panthers to hold at least one of the final practices of the 2018 season in a Charlotte Convention Center ballroom. Without a covered practice facility to use, the Panthers practiced in sneakers on a carpeted floor.

That won’t cut it in the modern NFL, where 25 of the 32 teams have indoor practice facilities. And the Panthers new owner, David Tepper, appears to realize that.

“Let me just say this, I will be very surprised if we aren’t playing indoors before the end of next summer, for practice somehow or another,“ Tepper told the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue before the Panthers-Steelers game in November, 2018.

Located just over the border from Charlotte, York County, S.C., has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for a potential Panthers practice facility and/or team headquarters. Tepper said in his introductory press conference in May, 2018 that he wanted his team to have a presence in both Carolinas. The team currently holds its annual preseason training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Looking across the NFL, the Panthers certainly lag behind most of the other franchises in terms of practice facility and team headquarter amenities. Even many of the facilities that were built in the 1980s and 1990s have undergone multi-million dollar renovations and/or expansions.

Click through this interactive map to see how the Panthers’ practice facilities stack up against the other 31 NFL teams: