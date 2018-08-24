Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper finds new team president

New Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has made his first big personnel hire.
Tom Glick, the chief operating officer of England’s Manchester City Football Club, is joining the Panthers as president, the NFL team announced Friday.
Carolina was without a team president since the spring of 2017, when Danny Morrison left the organization.
“We are thrilled to have Tom join the Panthers family,” said Tepper in a statement. “He has tremendous experience in professional sports, successfully fostering fan engagement in major cities globally. I know that his record, expertise and drive will be major assets and we look to win on the field and in the community.”
Glick has experience in multiple professional sports both in the United Kingdom and in the United States, and has previously served as the chief marketing officer for the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets and the team president of the New York City Football Club (Major League Soccer).
He also worked as a chief marketing and business development officer for the NBA league office.
Tepper will still run Appaloosa Management, the Miami-based hedge fund he founded, but needs a strong presence in Charlotte to manage day-to-day operations of the Panthers as well as be a key voice in development and infrastructural changes. Like Morrison did with stadium renovations, the president will likely work with local elected officials on securing public funding for Panthers facilities.
“I am honored to join the Panthers,” said Glick in a statment. “David has a clear and exciting vision for the team, and I can see and feel the buzz and anticipation for this new era of Panthers football. I’m ready to get started and will give everything to help the team deliver for our fans, players, staff, partners and our communities throughout North and South Carolina.”
Glick’s soccer background, particularly with the MLS, is intriguing considering the multiple public mentions Tepper has made of a potential future soccer franchise in Charlotte, first after the owners’ approval vote in Atlanta, then a month later in Charlotte when the deal closed.
In his first press conference at Bank of America Stadium in June, Tepper brought up MLS as another way to use facilities funded partially with taxpayer dollars.
“If we do development here ... and we open up for other things and I make an investment in MLS and I bring that in here and I bring that many more dollars into the community, that’s businesses in the community,” Tepper said.
Speaking at the MLS All-Star game in Atlanta earlier this month, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league is “intrigued by Charlotte.”
“We’re well-aware of David Tepper’s interest and obviously that’s a great development for the city, for their football team, for their fans,” said Garber. “The fact that he’s interested in MLS is a positive.”
Last week, a league source told the Observer that Tepper hired Bruce Speight, the former public relations director of the New York Jets, as the Panthers’ Manager of Social Engagement and Alumni Affairs, a new position.
Comments