Charlotte Hornets might continue starting LaMelo Ball; how would Terry Rozier react?

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier says he won’t complain if rookie LaMelo Ball continues to start, once Rozier is back from a right ankle sprain.

“I’ll be OK with anything,” Rozier said following shootaround Friday before an 8 p.m. home game against the Utah Jazz.

Rozier said Friday morning there’s a “99% chance” he’ll be available to play vs. the Jazz. He was listed as questionable to play Thursday by the Hornets.

Hornets coach James Borrego said Thursday he was undecided whether Ball, the third overall pick, would continue starting once Rozier returns. In two starts -- his first in the NBA -- Ball has averaged 18 points, five assists, six rebounds and 4.5 turnovers.

“I don’t have an answer for you right now,” Borrego said Thursday on if Ball would continue as a starter. “I’m going to get clarity on Terry. I don’t want to speculate right now.”

Borrego next speaks with the media about 6:15 tonight, before the 8 p.m. tip-off.

Rozier started all 20 Hornets games prior to the injury. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, behind Gordon Hayward’s 22.9.

“I feel like my ankle needed to fully heal,” Rozier said of missing two games. “As much of a competitor as I am, you still want to take it slow (with an injury) and make sure you’re confident with everything.”

Rozier has been adaptive to whatever Borrego needs since joining the Hornets in the summer of 2019. Expected to be Kemba Walker’s replacement at point guard, he switched over to primarily shooting guard about 10 games into last season to facilitate moving Devonte Graham into the starting lineup.

Rozier spent most of his first four NBA seasons, with the Boston Celtics, as a reserve.

When the Hornets drafted Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, Borrego ran a 3-guard rotation with Graham and Rozier starting and Ball among the first reserves to enter the game.

The Hornets won’t have starting power forward P.J. Washington for a second straight game, due to a right foot sprain. Borrego started Miles Bridges in Washington’s spot vs. the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday.

All-Star Game misgivings

Rozier wonders if it’s a good thing to bring together the NBA’s top players to play an All-Star Game in March in Atlanta, as the league and players association are planning.

“I feel like it’s the last thing we need to be worrying about right now,” Rozier said.

“It’s not the right time to really discuss that. I feel like we still have a lot of other things (in the pandemic) we need to overcome and work on, with all these new mask (protocols) and other stuff. I feel like we just need to take it one step at a time before we worry about an All-Star Game.”

Several NBA players, most prominently Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, have expressed misgivings about bringing stars to Atlanta in March, during what was expected to be a five-day break from games.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this season.” James told media Thursday night. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”