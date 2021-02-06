Hornets’ LaMelo Ball answered every question; stop tapping the brakes on starting him

LaMelo Ball is an NBA starter. Not an emergency starter, not a fill-in starter.

A starter on merit.

It’s hard to argue otherwise after what rookie Ball did Friday for the Charlotte Hornets. He scored a career-high 34 points and added eight assists in a 138-121 loss to the Utah Jazz. Just as importantly, Ball committed no turnovers in 39 minutes.

Had Ball not played as he did in the second half (22 points and five assists), the Hornets would have lost by 30 or more. Charlotte was short of two starters and Utah has the best record in the NBA at 18-5. Ball was essential to avoiding this loss reaching humiliation level.

So the natural question of coach James Borrego was whether Ball, the third overall draft pick, has now established his long-term place as a Charlotte starter.

“I’m not going to go there right now,” Borrego replied to that question.

I somewhat understand Borrego’s reluctance, right after a loss, to declare this settled. Once you turn the keys over to him, it would be hard to reverse course. Also, there are other important pieces affected; fellow guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier haven’t failed in a way that either should necessarily be demoted.

That’s different from last season when Dwayne Bacon was so bad in 11 starts that there was no argument for not starting Graham in Bacon’s place.

However, the evidence is compelling that Ball has become one of the Hornets’ two best players. Not will be, is, along with forward Gordon Hayward. Twenty-three games into this season, Ball has undoubtedly arrived.

“He’s the real deal”

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell knows what a star rookie looks like in the NBA. He was one in the 2017-18 season, averaging 20.5 points and 3.7 assists. Here’s his review of Ball:

“Man, he’s good,” Mitchell said “I’m very impressed with (not just) his playmaking ability, his competitiveness, but his joy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him not smile throughout the entire game and I think that’s something I do...

“He’s very talented – he can do many different things...He’s the real deal.”

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak nailed it after last season when he said this team’s greatest need wasn’t a single position, but rather overall talent. Last season, there were some interesting players, but no one who really worried the other team.

When Hayward touches the ball, opponents worry. When Ball touches the ball, opponents now worry.

You can’t ignore that.

Adjust based on what you see

I don’t think Borrego is stubborn or foolish, as some fans accuse him of being. I think he’s cautious, finessing many different things.

Friday, he played without one starter, forward P.J. Washington (sprained foot), then lost another, Graham, to a strained groin.

Borrego went with his sixth different lineup of the season, starting guards Ball, Rozier and Graham together Friday. That makes them small, but also hard to guard, as illustrated by the 32 points the Hornets scored in the first quarter.

I doubt starting the three guards together is a long-term solution. Also, no one knows if Graham’s injury will linger.

Here’s what we do know: Ball has now started three games in a row (Rozier was out with a sprained ankle the prior two).

Nothing terrible happened: In those three games, Ball averaged 23 points, six assists, three turnovers and shot 46% from the field.

If Graham doesn’t play Sunday against the Washington Wizards, starting Ball is a no-brainer. I say it’s also a no-brainer if Graham does play.

It’s been inevitable. Now it’s obvious. Just take the plunge and make it work.