The way Malik Monk is playing for Hornets, more zeroes are coming to his next contract

Malik Monk has learned a lot about himself the past year. For certain, that he had to stop taking setbacks personally.

“I thought I was going to be in the rotation, then I wasn’t in the rotation. I was pissed — very, very, very, very pissed,” Monk said. “But I just stuck with it.

“You can’t take what Coach is doing personally. He’s trying to win. We’re all trying to win. If you take it personally, you’re going to mess yourself up.”

Monk was anything but messed up Monday. He scored a career-high 36 points in an overtime victory over the Miami Heat. One of his nine 3-pointers forced overtime, as the Hornets recovered from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

We all know Monk’s first three Charlotte seasons were disjointed and frustrating. By his own description, he “swerved” more than once, particularly when he was suspended last February under the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

But I’ve encountered a very different person the past few months. More serious. Not self-absorbed. In touch with his strengths and weakness, both as a player and a person.

A grown-up. And coach James Borrego saw that, too.

“He’s more mature and more professional and he never hung his head, even when he wasn’t in the rotation,” Borrego said. “He knew his time was coming, he just didn’t know when.”

“So much more dynamic”

“When” was Monday. The circumstances lined up: The Hornets were without shooting guard Terry Rozier (sprained ankle), meaning rookie LaMelo Ball made his first NBA start. Ball said post-game it was “just another game,” but Monk noticed Ball was nervous.

Monk was already in the rotation, but Rozier’s absence expanded his minutes and role. He was electric early, making his first four 3-pointers. He was just as good late, with 14 fourth-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Since Borrego put him back in the rotation four games ago, Monk is an absurd 15-of-26 from 3-point range.

“He makes us so much more dynamic. He’s kicking that ball out and making plays for others. Obviously, that 3-ball shot is dropping for him right now and I don’t expect that not to continue,” Borrego said.

“It takes our offense to another level.”

That’s some contrast from a couple of weeks ago, when Monk was sitting behind a half-dozen other wings. He’s moved ahead of Cody and Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels, to be one of Charlotte’s top reserves, now getting more than a smattering of minutes each game.

It’s interesting that Monk called the NBA a “business” Monday because at the end of this season, it will never feel more like one regarding his future.

Auditioning for every team

I interviewed Monk in late December when he wasn’t playing. I asked about his free-agency at the end of the season. He didn’t duck the reality that he’s playing for his next contract, auditioning for all 30 NBA teams.

“This is the big one. A big step to show what I can do,” Monk said. “With other teams, not only the Charlotte Hornets. To show other teams what I can do and how productive I can be.”

He has major potential. Teammate P.J. Washington (who suffered a foot sprain Monday) calls Monk “an extraordinary athlete” with a gift for scoring from 3, the mid-range and at the rim.

Monk knows he can’t fall in love with his 3-pointer to the extent he becomes easy to scout. He also can’t lose focus on defense or “swerve” again in his off-court behavior.

When Borrego used the word “dynamic,” it wasn’t hype. The Hornets are going to have to decide whether to make a $7.3 million qualifying offer to restrict Monk’s free agency. The Hornets have plenty of cap space next offseason, but with Monk and Devonte Graham both reaching free-agency, they’ll face tough choices.

The league notices games like Monk on Monday; they change how many zeroes end up on paychecks.