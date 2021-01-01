Charlotte Hornets’ Cody, Caleb Martin fined over altercation in win over Dallas Mavs

The Charlotte Hornets’ Cody and Caleb Martin were both fined by the NBA on Friday, resulting from an altercation with Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson late in Wednesday’s victory in Dallas.

The incident started with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the Hornets’ 118-99 road victory. In announcing the fines, the NBA provided video of the altercation on nba.com.

Johnson, who received a technical foul and was ejected, was fined $40,000 for deliberately pushing Cody Martin out of bounds, aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.

Cody Martin, who received a technical and was ejected, was fined $25,000 for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a referee.

Caleb Martin was fined $20,000 for entering the altercation and making contact with a referee.

The Martin twins each make about $1.5 million in this, their second NBA seasons.