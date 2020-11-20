LaMelo Ball loves his dad, but make no mistake: New Hornets guard isn’t a LaVar clone

LaMelo Ball loves his dad, honors his dad, credits his dad with shepherding his basketball success.

But LaVar Ball doesn’t speak for LaMelo, nor rule his point of view.

“At the end of the day, what comes out of his mouth, that’s him. He’s a grown man.” LaMelo Ball said in a one-on-one interview with The Observer.

“And what comes out of my mouth is for me. Because I’m a grown man, too.”

The Charlotte Hornets used the No. 3 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft on Ball, a 19-year-old with a gift for creative passing. Ball comes from a famous family. His brother, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo, was the second pick of the 2017 draft.

LaVar, who was once on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, is a bombastic personality who created a web reality show called, “Ball in the Family.” He’s known for making wild claims: Everything from Lonzo is better than Stephen Curry to he could’ve beaten Hornets owner Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

LaMelo gets why LaVar generates buzz, but to him it’s just normal.

“I always heard him talk like this,” LaMelo said. “Just hearing him talk like this, it’s normal to me. For real.”

LaMelo views his father more as the demanding mentor from his youth than the media celebrity he’s become.

“He was always that coach who was on me and stuff. He coached me the hardest,” LaMelo said.

LaMelo Ball is used to playing up

The most demanding thing LaVar did in developing his sons was have them constantly “play up,” as in competing with much older players. LaMelo says at the age of 9 he was often matched against 16-year-olds.

That forced him to figure out basketball angles because he was seldom going to be bigger, stronger or even quicker than opponents. Back then, playing in Southern California, he was the 5-9 kid trying to break down the defense of someone 6-3 and in his teens.

That’s similar to youth basketball in Europe, where the junior squad of a professional team often scrimmages against the grown-ups. It’s rough, but its educational, as Hornets forward Nic Batum can attest.

That experience, combined with having a sibling four years older already in the NBA, gives LaMelo a rookie edge, he believes.

“I think it’s shaped me well. Seeing all that at a young age, you already know what you’re going into,” LaMelo said.

“You’ve already been there. It’s like seeing all the questions and answers before the test.”

Around the world

LaMelo’s path to the NBA was unorthodox. He left a Southern California high school (where he played with fellow future lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu) to sign professionally in Lithuania. He later attended an Ohio prep school before signing to play professionally in Australia.

Ball believes adapting to life around the world forced growth.

“It for sure helps with mentals,” LaMelo said.

What specifically did change teach him?

“Relying on yourself — seeing what you can do,” Ball said. “And believing in yourself.”

Free form for Hornets

A glance at the Hornets roster suggests a crowd at point guard; Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier return and point is the logical position for Ball.

However, general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego don’t get caught up in labels. Kupchak said he could see the 6-7 Ball as a part-time wing in a point-forward type of role. Borrego said he wants a fast-paced approach that empowers whoever gets the rebound or steal to start the offense.

That’s appealing to Ball, who loves to throw lob passes, ignite the fast break and find cutters.

Ball believes his gift for passing was enhanced by his father making him play up: It forced him to probe, to test the geometry of the sport.

“I was always seeing how older people were playing for real,” Ball said. “When you’re a kid (in a situation) like that, you have to pick it up real quick. You might mess up a couple of times, but when you mess up you learn.

“You perfect your craft.”