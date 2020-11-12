A Hornets trade for Russell Westbrook? The case for and against in Charlotte’s rebuild

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly investigated Russell Westbrook’s availability in trade. Does that make sense for a rebuilding team?

Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that the Hornets have “emerged as a potential suitor” for Westbrook. A former NBA most valuable player, Westbrook has reportedly expressed discomfort with the Houston Rockets, who he signed with last offseason after spending the first 11 years of his career in Oklahoma City.

Does Westbrook make sense for the Hornets to pursue? Arguments for and against such a move:

Why Westbrook could appeal to Hornets

The Hornets are the most starless team in the NBA. General manager Mitch Kupchak has said repeatedly that this roster’s greatest need is not positional, but collective talent.

“We’ve got to add talent,” Kupchak said in June, “and then when we have talent, we can figure the rest out.”

Westbrook can play either guard position and could be the half-court scoring option the Hornets need. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points and shot a career-high 47% from the field.

Why a Westbrook trade would be problematic

Many aspects of Westbrook’s situation don’t match this stage of the Hornets’ rebuild. Kupchak has said repeatedly he does not intend to pursue major free agents this offseason, despite the Hornets having $20 million or more in salary cap space.

The Hornets started a backcourt of Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier last season. Rozier is undersized to play shooting guard. Graham, a second-round pick in 2018, has been a find at point guard. Would Westbrook complicate Graham’s development? (Which wouldn’t necessarily be a primary concern in this judgment.).

Westbrook’s age (he turned 32 on Thursday) and his contract ($132 million-plus remaining over the next three seasons) are a risky fit for a team finally emerging from a bad payroll situation. With contracts for Nic Batum and Cody Zeller coming off the books after next season, do the Hornets want to bet their financial flexibility on what’s left of Westbrook’s prime?

Also, would Westbrook want to be in a rebuild?

He is used to being on playoff teams with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rockets. Does he want to be the centerpiece of a young team a long way from contention in the Eastern Conference?