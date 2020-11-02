Who the Hornets could trade to move up in the NBA Draft to secure James Wiseman

If the Charlotte Hornets want center James Wiseman, they likely need to trade up from their No. 3 pick to make sure they draft him.

What would that cost? What do they have that other teams would want and they could justify giving up? The Minnesota Timberwolves pick first and the Golden State Warriors pick second. Both teams seem receptive to trading out of those spots, but neither will trade down for just anything.

With the NBA draft approaching on Nov. 18, what the Hornets have to offer in trade tops your mailbag questions:

Which players would be most tradeable in order for the Hornets to move up in the draft? — Matt

I don’t know what the Timberwolves or Warriors would want. I think the two players on Charlotte’s roster general manager Mitch Kupchak would be most reluctant to give up are P.J. Washington and Devonte Graham. I also doubt Kupchak would give up a future first-round pick, and if he did, he’d want heavy lottery protection on that pick.

Here’s my ranking of what Charlotte could offer:

1. Cody Zeller: he has one season left on his contract at an affordable $15.4 million. He’s fine with being either a starter or a reserve. He’s a low-maintenance guy you would want in your locker room and fits on most any roster. It’s more a matter of whether the other team needs center depth and whether Zeller’s injury history harms his trade value.

2. Miles Bridges: Giving up Bridges wouldn’t be easy for Kupchak. However, Washington’s success as a rookie makes Bridges somewhat redundant on this roster. Bridges’ optimal NBA position is power forward, not small forward, and Washington has established himself as this team’s top power forward.

3. Malik Monk: Kupchak has called Monk potentially this team’s best prospect, and they got a month of strong production in February from Monk before he was suspended under the NBA’s anti-drug policy. How much would that suspension suppress Monk’s trade value? It’s not a big gamble to acquire him, since this is the last season on his contract before he’d be eligible for restricted free agency.

4. The 32nd pick: That’s a high second-round pick in a draft that is fairly deep. It has value, at least as part of a trade package.

Could the Hornets could take a bad contract, rather than give up an asset, to move up in the draft? — Dave

That the Hornets have cap space to absorb a bad contract that has trade value, particularly in the pandemic when NBA revenue is plummeting and more teams will likely be at risk of paying luxury tax.

However, I’d be surprised if accepting a bad contract, by itself, would be enough to move up to the first or second pick. The Warriors, for instance, are more concerned with chasing another championship than cost management.

Do you think the Hornets would draft LaMelo Ball if he’s there at No. 3?

If Wiseman and Anthony Edwards go with the first two picks, I think Kupchak would give Ball strong consideration, despite the Hornets being relatively deep at point guard with Graham and Terry Rozier. Kupchak has said talent is more important than positional fit in Charlotte’s approach to the No. 3 pick.

Before the lottery, the expectation was the Hornets wouldn’t be active in the free-agent market. With the No. 3 pick, has the plan changed? — Supreme Rhuler

I don’t think jumping up from around the eighth pick to the third pick changes Kupchak’s overall approach to this rebuild. He has said the Hornets won’t be a big factor in the 2020 free-agent class. That doesn’t mean they won’t sign a free agent.

Kupchak will be a choosy shopper, and there could be some bargains in this free agent class. In the macro, it’s not a strong free-agent class and the league’s revenue losses lessen many teams’ flexibility to bid.

Is Joe Harris a realistic possibility for the Hornets to add in free agency? — William

I absolutely think the Hornets should take a run at Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Harris. Coach James Borrego has said the Hornets need more shooting, and Harris shot 42% or better from 3-point range each of the past three seasons.

Harris has indicated he wants to re-sign with the Nets, who are looking to contend with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But making Harris an offer, when the Hornets are one of the few teams with substantial cap room this summer, is the right move. It’s the first thing I’d do as Hornets GM when free agency begins.

Realistic? Who knows. You only find that out by pursuing.

Are Biyombo, Batum and Zeller all on the roster the first game of next season? — Alex

I think it’s clear the Hornets weren’t excited about their center options last season. If they draft Wiseman, I’d be surprised if both Bismack Biyombo and Zeller are back. If they don’t draft a center, I think they will look for one in free agency.

As stated above, Zeller is potential trade capital. Biyombo wants to be back in Charlotte, but he’ll be an unrestricted free agent at the backside of his career.

I get a lot of questions implying Nic Batum should be moved in a trade. I’m wary of that strategy because it would inevitably mean taking back a big contract. I think it’s more likely the Hornets let Batum’s contract expire (either with him here all next season or an eventual buyout) than it is moving him as an expiring contract.

Do you think next season will be played in a “bubble” or on home courts with fans in the stands? — Ebbtide

Both the league and the players want to avoid having to create another single “bubble” to play next season. I do think the plan will be for teams to play in their individual arenas. I don’t think there will be fans in the stands, at least to start.

Look for next season’s schedule to make travel as efficient as possible; for instance, playing both New York teams on the same trip to minimize the number of days on the road. There are many complications; for instance, will the Toronto Raptors have to relocate next season to a home base in the United States since travel to Canada is so limited?

But a bubble, like the one at Disney, will be a last resort.