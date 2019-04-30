Marine for a day: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson follows stunning crash with Parris Island visit

NASCAR driver experiences a ‘day in the life’ of a Marine recruit at Parris Island NASCAR driver Kyle Larson experienced a "day in the life" of a Marine recruit at Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot in South Carolina. Here's a glimpse at his experience — and what he thought about the whole thing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NASCAR driver Kyle Larson experienced a "day in the life" of a Marine recruit at Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot in South Carolina. Here's a glimpse at his experience — and what he thought about the whole thing.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson had a Monday like no other at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island.

The Coca-Cola Racing Family driver continued Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Mission 600 — a series of interactive, regional military base visits in conjunction with the Department of Defense — by descending a five-story rappel tower, taking on an assault course and standing at attention at the iconic yellow footsteps amid orders from a drill instructor.

Larson’s day-in-the-life experience came as part of Charlotte’s patriotic preview of its Memorial Day weekend Salute to the Troops prior to the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

Joining Larson in his quest to experience Marine Corps recruit training were Philip Foster and Michael Roberts from Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing crew, as well as FOX NASCAR studio host Shannon Spake and Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter.

On the heels of a wild, end-over-end crash at Talladega on Sunday, Larson went all-in on the unique set of challenges before him.

“Everything was very new to me and a really cool experience,” Larson said. “A good friend of mine from high school is a drill instructor in California, so it was neat to see what he gets to do every day. Going down the (rappel) wall was awesome. I tried to do it as quick as I could before I got nervous. The whole experience was cool. Seeing the respect everyone has here for one another — they’re a whole big team, similar to us. I can’t say thanks enough for what they do for Americans as well as for showing us such great hospitality.”

Additionally, Larson and Walter presented Brig. Gen. James Glynn with U.S. Marine Corps and Charlotte Motor Speedway Mission 600 flags following their recruit training experience.

“(Larson) got a little bit of a sense for what these 13 weeks are like, but it’s really the beginning of a four-year or longer journey for our men and women,” Glynn said. “The thing we have in common is being part of a team.”

Larson also learned the story of Marine Sgt. Jeanette Winters, who attended Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for recruit training in 1997. Winters died Jan. 9, 2002, in a plane crash in Pakistan. She became the first female member of the U.S. military to be killed in the War on Terror. As part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance program, Larson’s car will carry Winters’ name on its windshield during the Coca-Cola 600.

