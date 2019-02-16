Late-race crash claims Dean again at NASCAR season-opening truck race

It wasn’t the ending Gus Dan hoped for in the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series opener Friday night.
The Bluffton native finished 15th in the season-opening race at Daytona after being involved in a late-race crash. Austin Hill won the race.
Dean, who is in his first season with Young Motorsports, started 13th in the race and was running third with five laps left of the 100-lap race. But he was part of a four-car wreck as his car was bumped from behind to trigger the late-race caution.
It was just the latest of bad luck for Dean at Daytona over the years.
“The super speedways tend to collect me at least here they do,” Dean told Fox Sports after the race. “Talladega is a little kinder to me but me and Daytona might have to go nine rounds. Daytona we always had strong runs but always got collected in it. They checked up in front of me and I tried to go high around them. … So many trucks had damage it was just a super speedway thing.”
