Bluffton American’s run ends in semifinals of Ozone state tournament

Bluffton American’s run at the Dixie Youth Division I Ozone state tournament came to an end Wednesday night.

Edgefield scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead and the 6-5 win at Oscar Frazier Field. Edgefield went on to win the championship over North Myrtle Beach and will advance to the Dixie Youth World Series in Ruston Louisiana.

Bluffton had its chance to earn a spot in the title game and showed its ability to comeback like it did for the whole tournament. Edgefield jumped to a 3-0 lead before Bluffton American scored three runs in the third and twice in the fourth to lead 5-3.

Trailing 6-5, Bluffton had the tying run at third but couldn’t score.