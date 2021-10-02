Lowcountry results: Beaufort rolls past Seahawks. Bluffton rallies over Colleton

Football generic 7/15/19 tglantz@thestate.com

Amariee Morris’ big night helped the Beaufort football team win its Region 7-4 opener on Friday.

Morris ran for three touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Hilton Head Island, 38-14.

The game was tied at 14 in the first quarter when Morris scored on a 15-yard run. He added another one in the second as Beaufort led 28-14 at halftime.

Quarterback Tyler Haley threw a touchdown pass and Zyrin Odom also had a kickoff return for a score.

Notre Dame commit Jaylen Sneed had two first-quarter touchdown runs for Hilton Head Island.

▪ May River 35, James Island 18: Garvin Douglas rushed for three touchdowns and also threw one in the Sharks’ victory. Two of Douglas’ touchdown runs came in the first half as the Sharks led 14-6 at halftime. Cam Scott capped off May River’s scoring with a TD run in the fourth quarter.

▪ Beaufort Academy 42, Hilton Head Prep 10: The Eagles ou▪ tscored the Dolphins, 28-0, in the second half for the region victory. Jaxon Porter had a TD catch and run in the first half for the Eagles. Loncelle Daly had a TD run and Trevor Weldon kicked a field goal for HHP.

Bluffton 55, Colleton County 30: The Bobcats overcame a 24-6 halftime deficit to defeat Colleton on Friday. Bluffton quarterback Max Vonhohenstraeten threw six touchdowns, three each to KJ Frazier, and Jaylin Linder. Roderick Buxton also had a TD run for Bluffton.

▪ Hilton Head Christian 48, Pinewood Prep 14: Quarterback Jace Blackshear threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Eagles moved to 6-0 on the season. Joseph Robinson added a TD run and also returned a punt for a touchdown. Peter Nodelman also had a TD run for HHCA

▪ Thomas Heyward 46, John Paul II 6: The Rebels jumped out to a 24-6 lead on its way to another win.

▪ Battery Creek 30, Academic Magnet 20: On Thursday, Dreshaun Brown ran for a score and blocked a punt for a touchdown as the Dolphins won their first game of the season. Jeremiah Dilbert added a TD run and Hunter Smith threw a touchdown pass.