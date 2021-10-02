High School Football
Friday night football scores from Lowcountry, SC high school games
It’s Week 6 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games.
SC high school football scores
A.C. Flora 34, Westwood 14
Abbeville 49, Crescent 0
Airport 30, Midland Valley 28
Andrew Jackson 30, Central 12
Andrew Jackson Academy 74, Clarendon Hall Academy 30
Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Wilson Hall 10
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Lucy G. Beckham 7
Barnwell 48, Edisto 27
Beaufort 38, Hilton Head Island 14
Beaufort Academy 42, Hilton Head Prep 10
Belton-Honea Path 53, Pendleton 27
Ben Lippen 39, Cardinal Newman 13
Blue Ridge 47, Carolina High and Academy 0
Bluffton 55, Colleton County 30
Brookland-Cayce 28, Fox Creek 0
Broome 46, Robbinsville, N.C. 43
Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23
Camden 35, Crestwood 26
Cane Bay 27, Wando 6
Cathedral Academy 50, Conway Christian School 30
Chapman 54, Woodruff 35
Cheraw 31, Buford 15
Chesnee 28, Legion Collegiate 21
Chesterfield 57, North Central 50
Clinton 56, Union County 21
Colleton Prep 38, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0
D.W. Daniel 35, Seneca 14
Denmark-Olar 66, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 14
Dillon 47, Lamar 8
Dorman 47, Riverside 14
Dreher 28, Lugoff-Elgin 20
Dutch Fork 60, White Knoll 7
East Clarendon 42, Hemingway 21
Florence Christian 36, Pelion 14
Fort Dorchester 38, Ashley Ridge 7
Gaffney 34, Boiling Springs 0
Gilbert 41, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Goose Creek 53, Berkeley 14
Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Batesburg-Leesville 0
Great Falls 18, Lewisville 7
Greenville 42, Greer 28
Hammond 14, Trinity Byrnes School 0
Hanahan 63, North Charleston 0
Hannah-Pamplico 38, Lake View 32
Hillcrest 41, Mauldin 24
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Pinewood Prep 14
Holly Hill Academy 54, Summerville Faith Christian 18
Irmo 44, Richland Northeast 2
Lakewood 22, Manning 16
Laurence Manning Academy 21, Porter-Gaud 17
Lee Central 34, Andrews 14
Lexington 21, River Bluff 20
Liberty 33, West Oak 21
Marion 12, Latta 7
May River 35, James Island 18
Myrtle Beach 14, West Florence 7
Nation Ford 35, Fort Mill 0
New Hope Leadership 40, Oakbrook Prep 28
Ninety Six 26, Heathwood Hall 14
North Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 7
Northwestern 52, Ridge View 22
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, Bishop England 7
Orangeburg Prep 28, Greenwood Christian 20
Palmetto Christian Academy 20, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Patrick Henry Academy 43, Charleston Collegiate 0
Philip Simmons 63, Burke 0
Powdersville 55, Palmetto 20
Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 12
Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Dillon Christian 0
Saluda 43, Eau Claire 0
Silver Bluff 40, Wade Hampton (H) 14
South Aiken 21, Aiken 0
South Florence 76, Darlington 0
South Pointe 28, Catawba Ridge 18
Southside 38, Berea 7
Southside Christian 48, McCormick 0
Spartanburg 33, James F. Byrnes 30
Spring Valley 41, Rock Hill 0
St. James 15, Conway 13
St. Joseph 41, Blacksburg 13
Strom Thurmond 26, Swansea 0
Summerville 29, Stratford 7
Sumter 23, Socastee 10
T.L. Hanna 37, Woodmont 14
Thomas Heyward Academy 46, John Paul II 6
Thomas Sumter Academy 35, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0
Timberland 43, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Travelers Rest 11, Eastside 6
W.J. Keenan 34, Mid-Carolina 20
Waccamaw 54, Aynor 34
Wagener-Salley 52, Williston-Elko 28
Walhalla 51, Pickens 34
West Ashley 69, R.B. Stall 21
Westside 58, Easley 20
Whale Branch 31, Cross 14
Whitmire 40, Calhoun Falls 20
Williamsburg Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14
Woodland 27, Lake Marion 18
York Comprehensive 19, Indian Land 13
