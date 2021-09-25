May River football scores big non region win. THA, Hilton Head Christian win big

File photo

May River picked up a big non-region win Friday night against Class 5A Blythewood.

Gavin Douglas had two rushing touchdowns and Naszier Chisholm returned an interception for a touchdown for May River in the 24-14 win over the Bengals.

May River trailed 14-10 at halftime before Douglas scored on a 15-yard run with 2:45 left in the third quarter. On Blythewood’s next possession, Chisholm returned an interception for a touchdown.

Blythewood had a chance to trim the lead but the Sharks’ defense stopped them inside the 10-yard line with two minutes left.

Harrison Collins had two TD passes for Blythewood.

▪ Thomas Heyward 24, Beaufort Academy 0: The Rebels did all their scoring in the first half to defeat the Eagles.

Brandon Howard had a 70-yard TD run on THA’s first possession. Tony O’Banner and James Townsend also had scoring runs for the Rebels.

▪ Wade Hampton 28, Hilton Head Island 24: Wade Hampton scored the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds left to defeat the Seahawks.

Notre Dame commit Jaylen Sneed had three touchdown runs in the loss for HHI. The Seahawks trailed 14-6 at halftime before Chase McCracken scored in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-12. HHI’s deficit was 21-12 before Sneed scored twice in the fourth quarter to give the Seahawks a 24-21 lead with 4:35 left.

▪ Hilton Head Prep 22, Bethesda 14: Loncelle Daly rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Hilton Head Prep moved to 4-1 on the season.

Trevor Weldon added a 40-yard field goal for the Dolphins. On defense, Jake Rodney Brown had eight tackles and three fumble recoveries and Nick Rose had three sacks.

▪ North Central 36, Battery Creek 14: Kaleb Caldwell had three interceptions and blocked a punt for a touchdown in North Central’s road win. Layton Smith also had two TDs for North Central.

Pelion 34, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14: Azwan James rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ victory. Peyton Whitten had a TD pass to Jacob Osmanski and Pelion’s defense picked off three passes. Jayvon Grant and Maurice Brown scored touchdowns for the Jaguars.

▪ Hilton Head Christian 49, Colleton Prep 7: Jace Blackshear threw three touchdown passes and ran for one as the Eagles stayed unbeaten on the season. Joseph Robinson added two TD runs and also caught one for a score. Joseph Crosby also had a TD run. Andrew Murdaugh had Colleton’s lone score.

Baptist Hill 30, Whale Branch 25: Baptist Hill rallied from a 25-8 deficit to defeat Whale Branch. Joseph Hicks scored three touchdowns in the loss for Whale Branch.

▪ Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 36: Shane DaRe caught two touchdowns and ran for two as the Pinewood defeated the Warriors on Thursday at Charleston Southern. DaRe caught five passes for 112 yards and also rushed for 103 yards. TJ Hatchett threw for 252 yards and two scores while Asa Windham passed for 157 yards and three TDs. Jaa Scott had six catches for 156 yards and a TD.

John Paul’s Christian Tilton threw a touchdown pass, ran for one and returned a kickoff for a score. Mark Knight added a TD run for the Warriors and Jackson Ogden had a TD catch.