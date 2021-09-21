High School Football

Who moved up, down in this week’s SC high school football statewide polls

Staff Reports

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 21. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Riverside

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

9. Woodmont

10. Dorman

Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (12)

2. Myrtle Beach (1)

3. South Pointe (1)

4. Greenville

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Beaufort

10. Indian Land

Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster

Class 3A

1. Daniel (14)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Aynor

7. Brookland-Cayce

8. Gilbert

9. Powdersville

10. Lower Richland

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Gray Collegiate (2)

3. Marion

4. Silver Bluff

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Andrews

9. Wade Hampton

10. Phillip Simmons

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joesph, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry

Class A

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. Lewisville

9. (tie) Great Falls

9. (tie) Hannah-Pamplico

9. (tie) Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 4:00 PM.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service