High School Football
High school football scores from Week 4 Lowcountry and South Carolina games
It’s Week 4 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Lowcountry teams and around the state..
A.C. Flora 3, Camden 0
Abbeville 52, Woodland 7
Airport 17, Swansea 14
Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Summerville Faith Christian 0
Augusta Christian, Ga. 33, Heathwood Hall 27
Batesburg-Leesville 13, Lewisville 6
Beaufort Academy 62, Northwood Academy 6
Belton-Honea Path 29, Woodruff 21
Berea 23, Blacksburg 20
Blackville-Hilda 14, Williston-Elko 0
Burke County, Ga. 33, North Augusta 27
Calhoun Academy 41, Dillon Christian 15
Cane Bay 29, West Ashley 13
Carvers Bay 40, Aynor 16
Cathedral Academy 42, Laurens Academy 12
Chapin 41, Brookland-Cayce 21
Chapman 46, Chesnee 22
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 33, Legion Collegiate 0
Christ Church Episcopal 48, Asheville School, N.C. 20
Clarendon Hall Academy 49, Newberry Academy 0
Clinton 49, Blue Ridge 7
Columbia 42, Timmonsville 34
D.W. Daniel 62, Walhalla 0
Dillon 47, Laurens Academy 13
Dillon 47, Loris 13
Dorchester Academy 25, Colleton Prep 6
Dutch Fork 56, Greenwood 16
Florence Christian 49, Robert E. Lee Academy 36
Fort Dorchester 43, Wando 0
Fort Mill 21, Lugoff-Elgin 13
Franklin County, Ga. 36, Crescent 32
GW-Danville, Va. 46, Nation Ford 31
Gaffney 45, James F. Byrnes 15
Gilbert 62, Cheraw 21
Goose Creek 0, Ashley Ridge 0
Goose Creek 69, Stratford 44
Greenwood Christian 21, Ware Shoals 14
Greer 34, Union County 33
Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7
Hanahan 27, Philip Simmons 17
Hart County, Ga. 63, Westside 28
Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20
Hillcrest 37, Boiling Springs 0
Hilton Head Christian Academy 53, Orangeburg Prep 0
Holly Hill Academy 30, Patrick Henry Academy 22
J.L. Mann 50, Pickens 18
John Paul II 40, Memorial Day, Ga. 6
King’s Academy 21, Carolina Academy 20
Lakewood 14, Lake City 13
Lamar 56, Great Falls 16
Lancaster 28, Central 0
Landrum 56, Spartanburg Christian 0
Laurence Manning Academy 26, Ben Lippen 13
Mauldin 48, Carolina High and Academy 13
Myrtle Beach 76, Darlington 0
Northwestern 28, Greenville 7
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 31, Beaufort 17
Palmetto Christian Academy 52, Conway Christian School 6
Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter Academy 6
Pendleton 41, West Oak 6
Porter-Gaud 41, Pinewood Prep 27
Powdersville 40, Liberty 0
Rabun County, Ga. 63, Saluda 7
Richard Winn Academy 40, Charleston Collegiate 6
River Bluff 21, Laurens 14
Riverside 23, Southside 0
Seneca 44, Eastside 3
Silver Bluff 43, Midland Valley 0
South Aiken 13, White Knoll 7
South Mecklenburg, N.C. 17, Catawba Ridge 3
South Pointe 33, South Florence 27, 3OT
St. John’s Christian Academy 27, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 8
Summerville 21, Berkeley 14
T.L. Hanna 62, Easley 14
Thomas Heyward Academy 32, Hilton Head Prep 7
Thomson, Ga. 48, May River 7
Timberland 18, Bishop England 10
Trinity Byrnes School 51, First Baptist 15
W. Wyman King Academy 22, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 6
Wade Hampton (H) 17, Bluffton 14, OT
West Florence 53, Wilson 7
Westwood 36, Aiken 14
Whale Branch 34, Military Magnet Academy 0
Woodmont 65, Wade Hampton (G) 29
Wren 53, Palmetto 0
York Comprehensive 17, Rock Hill 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andrew Jackson vs. Gray Collegiate Academy, ccd.
Barnwell vs. North Central, ccd.
Blythewood vs. Conway, ccd.
Fox Creek vs. Lower Richland, ccd.
Richland Northeast vs. W.J. Keenan, ccd.
Ridge View vs. May River, ccd.
Strom Thurmond vs. Batesburg-Leesville, ccd.
Comments