Bluffton wins OT thriller. Beaufort, Hilton Head football get non-region wins

Bluffton overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat Thomas Heyward, 29-22, in high school football action on Friday.

JaQuinn Williams’ 1-yard TD run on Bluffton’s first possession of overtime was the difference.

The Rebels, the three-time defending SCISA Class A champions, were looking to knock off ther Class 4A public school opponents and led 22-0 with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

Tony O’Banner and Anthony Fripp had TD runs for Thomas Heyward and Dietrich Shuford had a TD pass to Brandon Howard.

But Bluffton’s comeback began on its next possession as Max Vonhohenstraeten threw the first of his three second-half touchdown passes.

His third TD pass and two-point conversion tied it at 22 with 6:30 left.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation. THA got it to the Bluffton 49 with less than 20 seconds left but couldn’t score.

Beaufort 38, West Ashley 7

Tyler Haley threw three touchdown passes as the Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season.

Haley was 12-of-19 passing for 217 yards and also carried it four times for 35 yards. McLeod Reichel caught seven passes for 117 yards and a TD and Zyrin Odom had three catches for 85 yards and TD.

James Dennison returned an interception for a touchdown for the Eagles, who overcame five turnovers in the game.

Hilton Head 27, Lake Marion 6

Notre Dame commit Jaylen Sneed had two rushing touchdowns as the Seahawks picked up their first win of the season.

Jackson Bibee had a touchdown pass to Alex Ruckno and defensive tackle Chris Marable returned an interception for a touchdown.

Wade Hampton 21, May River 20

Jaiden Jones had a pair of TD runs as the Sharks suffered their first loss of the season.

Loncelle Daley and Jake Rodney Brown each had first-half touchdowns in Prep’s win over St. Andrews.

Daley finished with 111 yards on 22 carries. Tristan Bonomo was 7-of-10 passing for 89 yards for the Dolphins.

Andrew Jackson 34, Battery Creek 20

William White threw two TD passes to Dreshaun Brown in Battery Creek’s loss on Friday.

Whale Branch 41, St. John’s 0

Darrell Cummings, Clifton Major, and Joseph Hicks had TD runs as the Warriors rolled to a win.

Kai’Shawn Jenkins added two TD passes to Keith Chisholm.

Whitmire 34, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 16

Whitmire outscored the Jaguars, 22-0, in the second half.