High School Football Beaufort, Thomas Heyward football stay perfect with wins Friday night

Roundup from Hilton Head area schools on Friday. File photo

Beaufort High football’s strong start to the season continued Friday night

The Eagles moved to 3-0 with a 33-23 wn over Benedictine (Ga.) Quarterback Tyler Haley threw for 283 yards, rushed for 53 with three total touchdowns to lead the Eagles.

Amariee Morris led Beafuort’s running game with 121 yards rushing and a TD. Zyrin Odom was tops receiving with 136 yards and a TD.

Daryl Depass had three pass breakups and a blocked FG.

Beaufort faces West Ashley next week.

Thomas Heyward 22, Dorchester Academy 7

The Rebels moved to 2-0 with a win in their home opener Friday.

Quarterback Dietrich Shuford threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Howard and ran for a score in the win. Running back Tony O’Banner added a touchdown run.

THA faces Bluffton next week.

Lower Richland 35, Hilton Head Island 6

QB Robert Adams threw for two touchdowns and Jermey Barney had two TD runs as Lower Richland spoiled Hilton Head Island’s season opener.

Chase McCracken had the Seahawks’ lone touchdown with a run in the first quarter.