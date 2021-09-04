High School Football

High school football scores from Week 2 Lowcountry and South Carolina games

From Staff Reports

The State File photo

It’s Week 2 in the South Carolina high school football season, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games featuring Lowcountry and statewide teams.

Abbeville 45, Emerald 7

Andrew Jackson 40, Mullins 14

Ashley Ridge 17, Wilson 7

Barnwell 40, Swansea 8

Beaufort 33, Benedictine Military, Ga. 23

Berkeley 48, R.B. Stall 12

Blacksburg 52, Oakbrook Prep 20

Brookland-Cayce 14, Blythewood 3

C.A. Johnson 50, Eau Claire 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Camden 43, Hartsville 37

Carolina Forest 28, New Hanover County, N.C. 0

Carolina, N.C. 17, Catawba Ridge 14

Chapin 56, Lugoff-Elgin 28

Chapman 41, Boiling Springs 17

Cheraw 42, Darlington 19

Chester 28, Airport 7

Colleton Prep 59, Northwood Academy 12

Concord Cox Mill, N.C. 17, York Comprehensive 14

Crestwood 16, Richland Northeast 15

Dutch Fork 56, James F. Byrnes 25

Easley 38, Seneca 28

Eastside 31, Wade Hampton (G) 28

Fairfield Central 32, Chesnee 16

First Baptist 14, Laurence Manning Academy 7

Fort Dorchester 38, Dorman 28

Goose Creek 34, West Ashley 28

Great Falls 40, Latta 20

Greenville 24, Mauldin 21

Greenwood 17, Catawba Ridge 14

Greenwood Christian 48, Spartanburg Christian 0

Greer 28, Westside 25

Hammond 35, Porter-Gaud 7

Hanahan 28, Cane Bay 21

Heathwood Hall 34, Ben Lippen 17

Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 43, South Carolina 0

Holly Hill Academy 58, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Holy Innocents’, Ga. 31, Christ Church Episcopal 0

J.L. Mann 30, Travelers Rest 28

James Island 23, Bishop England 16

Jefferson, Ga. 45, Southside 0

Johnsonville 29, North Central 26

Lake View 48, East Clarendon 18

Landrum 21, Crescent 5

Laurens 44, Union County 28

Lewisville 26, Buford 8

Lower Richland 35, Hilton Head Island 6

Mid-Carolina 51, Whitmire 0

Nation Ford 28, River Bluff 21

North Augusta 28, Grovetown, Ga. 19

Northwestern 42, Clover 16

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 30, C.E. Murray 6

Patrick Henry Academy 60, W. Wyman King Academy 14

Pee Dee Academy 21, Florence Christian 14

Pelion 42, Midland Valley 26

Philip Simmons 46, Military Magnet Academy 0

Pickens 56, Pendleton 39

Powdersville 10, Wren 9

Richard Winn Academy 36, Summerville Faith Christian 14

Riverside 48, Berea 18

Robert E. Lee Academy 45, Wilson Hall 28

South Florence 63, Irmo 28

Spartanburg 45, Hillcrest 37

Thomas Heyward Academy 22, Dorchester Academy 7

Thomas Sumter Academy 33, Carolina Academy 6

Trinity Byrnes School 74, Pinewood Prep 40

W.J. Keenan 32, Dreher 21

Wade Hampton (H) 43, Estill 8

White Knoll 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Wilmington Ashley, N.C. 43, Waccamaw 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Swansea, ccd.

Clinton vs. Newberry, ccd.

Ridge View vs. Sumter, ccd.

Saluda vs. Ninety Six, ccd.

Westwood vs. York Comprehensive, ccd.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service