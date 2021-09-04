High School Football
High school football scores from Week 2 Lowcountry and South Carolina games
It’s Week 2 in the South Carolina high school football season, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games featuring Lowcountry and statewide teams.
Abbeville 45, Emerald 7
Andrew Jackson 40, Mullins 14
Ashley Ridge 17, Wilson 7
Barnwell 40, Swansea 8
Beaufort 33, Benedictine Military, Ga. 23
Berkeley 48, R.B. Stall 12
Blacksburg 52, Oakbrook Prep 20
Brookland-Cayce 14, Blythewood 3
C.A. Johnson 50, Eau Claire 0
Camden 43, Hartsville 37
Carolina Forest 28, New Hanover County, N.C. 0
Carolina, N.C. 17, Catawba Ridge 14
Chapin 56, Lugoff-Elgin 28
Chapman 41, Boiling Springs 17
Cheraw 42, Darlington 19
Chester 28, Airport 7
Colleton Prep 59, Northwood Academy 12
Concord Cox Mill, N.C. 17, York Comprehensive 14
Crestwood 16, Richland Northeast 15
Dutch Fork 56, James F. Byrnes 25
Easley 38, Seneca 28
Eastside 31, Wade Hampton (G) 28
Fairfield Central 32, Chesnee 16
First Baptist 14, Laurence Manning Academy 7
Fort Dorchester 38, Dorman 28
Goose Creek 34, West Ashley 28
Great Falls 40, Latta 20
Greenville 24, Mauldin 21
Greenwood 17, Catawba Ridge 14
Greenwood Christian 48, Spartanburg Christian 0
Greer 28, Westside 25
Hammond 35, Porter-Gaud 7
Hanahan 28, Cane Bay 21
Heathwood Hall 34, Ben Lippen 17
Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 43, South Carolina 0
Holly Hill Academy 58, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Holy Innocents’, Ga. 31, Christ Church Episcopal 0
J.L. Mann 30, Travelers Rest 28
James Island 23, Bishop England 16
Jefferson, Ga. 45, Southside 0
Johnsonville 29, North Central 26
Lake View 48, East Clarendon 18
Landrum 21, Crescent 5
Laurens 44, Union County 28
Lewisville 26, Buford 8
Lower Richland 35, Hilton Head Island 6
Mid-Carolina 51, Whitmire 0
Nation Ford 28, River Bluff 21
North Augusta 28, Grovetown, Ga. 19
Northwestern 42, Clover 16
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 30, C.E. Murray 6
Patrick Henry Academy 60, W. Wyman King Academy 14
Pee Dee Academy 21, Florence Christian 14
Pelion 42, Midland Valley 26
Philip Simmons 46, Military Magnet Academy 0
Pickens 56, Pendleton 39
Powdersville 10, Wren 9
Richard Winn Academy 36, Summerville Faith Christian 14
Riverside 48, Berea 18
Robert E. Lee Academy 45, Wilson Hall 28
South Florence 63, Irmo 28
Spartanburg 45, Hillcrest 37
Thomas Heyward Academy 22, Dorchester Academy 7
Thomas Sumter Academy 33, Carolina Academy 6
Trinity Byrnes School 74, Pinewood Prep 40
W.J. Keenan 32, Dreher 21
Wade Hampton (H) 43, Estill 8
White Knoll 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
Wilmington Ashley, N.C. 43, Waccamaw 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Swansea, ccd.
Clinton vs. Newberry, ccd.
Ridge View vs. Sumter, ccd.
Saluda vs. Ninety Six, ccd.
Westwood vs. York Comprehensive, ccd.
Comments