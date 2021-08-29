Douglas’ big night helps May River football run past Hartsville

May River captains carry No. 60 jersey to midfield for the coin toss against Hartsville on Saturday. The No. 60 was in honor the number worn by Dutch Fork’s Jack Alkhatib, who died this week. May River Football photo

Garvin Douglas scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for the May River football team on Saturday.

Douglas scored on a 67-yard touchdown on the first play and added three more scores to help the Sharks to a 43-28 win over Hartsville.

May River improved to 2-0 on the season while it was the Red Foxes’ season opener. The Sharks are off next week.

Douglas’ fourth touchdown of the night broke a 28-28 tie and put the Sharks up 36-28 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Jaeon Allen added an 18-yard run to put May River up 43-26 with 5:18 left. Allen had two touchdowns in the game.

J’Shawn Anderson had two touchdown runs to lead Hartsville, which hosts Camden on Friday..