High School Football
Roundup: Beaufort defense shines, Lubkin has big night in Beaufort Academy’s win
Beaufort got another strong defensive performance and won its second straight game Friday night.
The Eagles defeated Effingham County (Ga.), 24-3, to move to 2-0 on the season. It is Beaufort’s second win over a Georgia team this season.
It also is the second straight week Beaufort hasn’t allowed a touchdown.
Quarterback Tyler Healy threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Zyrin Odom and added a 40-yarder to Kacy Fields. Caleb Ulmer added a two-yard run and Joe Caprarola had a 47 yard field goal.
Hilton Head Prep 6, Colleton Prep 0
Trevor Weldon kicked two field goals, including a school-record 50 yarder in HHP’s win over Colleton.
Jake Rodney-Brown led Prep with 71 yards rushing and Sean Graham had a team-high tackles.
Beaufort Academy 42, St. John’s Christian 33
Ben Lubkin had three interceptions, returned two for touchdowns, including one with less than five minutes left to give the Eagles a win in the season opener.
BA led 34-13 late in the third quarter but St. John’s cut the lead to 34-33. The Eagles drove down deep in St. John’s territory before fumbling. The next play, Lubkin picked off the pass and returned it for a score.
Devonte Green had touchdown runs for Beaufort Academy. Braydon Dineen threw a touchdown pass to Jaxen Porter and Jackson Davis returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Thomas Heyward 44, Battery Creek 3
Dietrich Shuford threw two touchdown passes to Carloss Williams as the SCISA Class A championship defeated a public school opponent in their season opener.
James Townsend also had a kickoff return for a touchdown for the Rebels.
Hilton Head Christian 52, Dorchester Academy 21
Jace Blackshear threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as the defending SCISA Class 2A champions moved to 2-0 on the season.
Joseph Robinson added two touchdown runs and Jackson Lanier also ran for one and caught a TD pass. Riley Shinn had two touchdown catches.
