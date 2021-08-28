High School Football

High school football scores from Week 1 Lowcountry and South Carolina games

Staff Reports

It’s officially Week 1 of the high school football season in South Carolina. (Yes, it’s Week 1 — last week was known as Week 0.) Here are the latest scores across South Carolina on Friday.

Statewide scores

A.C. Flora 13, Sumter 0

Abbeville 35, Newberry 6

Andrews 27, Georgetown 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Bluffton 0

Beaufort 24, Effingham County, Ga. 3

Beaufort Academy 42, St. John’s Christian Academy 33

Berea 47, Liberty 13

Blacksburg 22, Green Sea Floyds 14

Blythewood 22, Goose Creek 7

Branchville 35, Calhoun Falls 0

Broome 48, Chesnee 41

C.A. Johnson 42, New Hope Leadership 0

Calhoun Academy 34, Greenwood Christian 7

Camden 50, Lugoff-Elgin 0

Cane Bay 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Carolina Academy 41, Northwood Academy 8

Catawba Ridge 35, Nation Ford 14

Cathedral Academy 52, Newberry Academy 0

Central 8, Carolina Pride, N.C. 6

Chapin 46, Mid-Carolina 26

Chester 41, Fort Mill 0

Chesterfield 42, McBee 16

Christ Church Episcopal 36, Landrum 14

Clinton 21, Laurens 19

Columbia 26, Pelion 24

Crescent 19, Dixie 7

D.W. Daniel 54, Easley 21

Darlington 54, Timmonsville 14

Dorman 33, Boiling Springs 0

Edisto 43, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6

Estill 36, Denmark-Olar 20

First Baptist 48, Cardinal Newman 25

Florence Christian 39, Dillon Christian 12

Fort Dorchester 58, Carolina Forest 26

Gaffney 35, Summerville 7

Gilbert 55, Aiken 29

Gray Collegiate Academy 33, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 22

Great Falls 38, Eau Claire 30

Greenville 70, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Greenwood 35, Emerald 7

Hammond 58, Ben Lippen 7

Hillcrest 41, Woodruff 24

Hilton Head Christian Academy 52, Dorchester Academy 21

Hilton Head Prep 6, Colleton Prep 0

Holly Hill Academy 62, Laurens Academy 0

Holy Innocents’, Ga. 55, Pendleton 17

James F. Byrnes 37, Chapman 27

Lake View 28, St. James 12

Laurence Manning Academy 22, Heathwood Hall 9

Lewisville 40, Wagener-Salley 22

Lower Richland 30, White Knoll 7

Marion 54, Timmonsville 14

Mauldin 14, Spartanburg 9

Mullins 22, Green Sea Floyds 14

Ninety Six 48, Ware Shoals 6

North Charleston 42, Military Magnet Academy 6

Northwestern 48, Rock Hill 14

Pee Dee Academy 42, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 16

Philip Simmons 36, Waccamaw 14

Pickens 23, Eastside 0

Pinewood Prep 43, Academic Magnet 7

Porter-Gaud 46, Burke 22

Powdersville 34, Belton-Honea Path 19

Richard Winn Academy 54, Conway Christian School 18

Richland Northeast 25, Andrew Jackson 9

Ridge View 29, North Augusta 14

Riverside 14, J.L. Mann 7

Saluda 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Seneca 59, Palmetto 14

South Florence 65, Manning 0

Spring Valley 33, River Bluff 10

St. Joseph 56, Buford 21

Strom Thurmond 44, Midland Valley 12

T.L. Hanna 27, Wren 16

Thomas Heyward Academy 44, Battery Creek 3

Timberland 30, St. John’s 12

Trinity Byrnes School 40, Wilson Hall 27

Wando 25, James Island 9

West Florence 35, Cheraw 14

Williamsburg Academy 55, Robert E. Lee Academy 21

Woodmont 14, Southside 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

A.C. Flora vs. Wilson, ccd.

Airport vs. Brookland-Cayce, ccd.

Andrew Jackson vs. Latta, ccd.

C.A. Johnson vs. Eau Claire, ccd.

Carolina High and Academy vs. West Oak, ppd.

Crestwood vs. Sumter, ccd.

Dutch Fork vs. Irmo, ccd.

Gilbert vs. Batesburg-Leesville, ccd.

Johnsonville vs. Carvers Bay, ccd.

North Central vs. W.J. Keenan, ppd. to Aug 27th.

Northwestern vs. Indian Land, ccd.

Richland Northeast vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Socastee vs. Aynor, ccd.

South Aiken vs. Lexington, ccd.

Summerville vs. Westside, ccd.

Swansea vs. Dreher, ccd.

Westwood vs. Blythewood, ccd.

Woodland vs. Stratford, ccd.

