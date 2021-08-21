May River, Whale Branch win thrillers. HHCA, HHP and Beaufort roll in openers

tglantz@thestate.com

Quarterback Garvin Douglas threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as May River held on for a season-opening 34-33 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at O-W but was moved to May River after a shooting at O-W on Wednesday.

Jaon Allen also added a TD run for May River.

The Sharks led 34-27 but the Bruins scored to cut the lead to 34-33 with 3:51 left. O-W failed on a go-ahead two-point conversion but recovered the ensuing kickoff.

But May River knocked down a final pass attempt in the end zone and took a knee run out the clock.

Beaufort 28, Richmond Hill, Ga. 8

Amariee Morris rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Beaufort’s season-opening win..

Zack Talbert returned a fumble for a TD and Zyrin Odom had 60 yards receiving for the Eagles.

Whale Branch 54, Calhoun County 50

Joseph Hicks rushed for four touchdowns and returned two kickoff returns for touchdowns in Whale Branch’s wild win.

Calhoun County had a chance to win it in the final minute but were stopped inside the 10-yard line.

Hilton Head Christian 54, The King’s Academy 23

Defending SCISA 2A champion HHCA did all of its scoring in the first two quarters in the win over TKA.

Joseph Robinson had three touchdowns, including a punt return and quarterback Jace Blackshear ran for two touchdowns and threw for one.

Garrison Fields rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one for TKA.

Hilton Head Prep 38, John Paul II 16

Loncelle Daley rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns as Hilton Head Prep opened the season with a win over John Paul II.

One of Daley’s TD runs was a 68-yarder. Jake Rodney-Brown also added two TD runs and Trevor Weldon kicked three field goals, including a 48-yarder. AJ Barger had an interception and Rodney-Brown forced two fumbles.

South Florence 49, Bluffton 7

Virginia commit LaNorris Sellers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in South Florence’s win over Bluffton.

The win was the debut for South Florence’s new on-campus stadium.

Tyae McWhite added 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bruins.

Bluffton’s lone score came on Camauri Simmons’ 95-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.