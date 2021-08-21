High School Football
High school football scores from Friday’s Lowcountry, statewide games
A look at Friday’s statewide high school football scores
Friday
Abbeville 46, McCormick 0
Andrew Jackson Academy 28, Colleton Prep 0
Aynor 52, Lake View 36
Barnwell 35, Williston-Elko 0
Beaufort 28, Richmond Hill, Ga. 8
Belton-Honea Path 23, Westside 20
Carolina Forest 70, West Brunswick, N.C. 41
Catawba Ridge 35, Fort Mill 0
Clinton 48, Pendleton 24
Clover 20, Dorman 7
Dutch Fork 70, Wren 8
Florence Christian 41, Northwood Academy 0
Gaffney 31, Spartanburg 12
Gray Collegiate Academy 26, Camden 6
Great Falls 36, Whitmire 12
Greenville 31, Rock Hill 28
Greenwood 30, Hillcrest 23
Hilton Head Christian Academy 54, King’s Academy 23
Hilton Head Prep 38, John Paul II 16
Indian Land 34, Nation Ford 27
J.L. Mann 13, Eastside 8
James F. Byrnes 55, Greer 14
Lewisville 40, Columbia 20
Marlboro County 33, Latta 0
May River 34, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33
North Central 19, Lee Central 6
North Florida Christian, Fla. 35, First Baptist 23
Philip Simmons 29, Georgetown 0
Pinewood Prep 14, St. John’s 0
Porter-Gaud 20, Bishop England 0
Powdersville 46, Broome 28
Richland Northeast 29, Darlington 7
Ridge Spring-Monetta 19, Batesburg-Leesville 14
Ridge View 40, Westwood 20
River Bluff 28, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Riverside 42, Travelers Rest 20
Saluda 52, Strom Thurmond 20
Seneca 55, Blacksburg 14
South Florence 49, Bluffton 7
Spring Valley 23, White Knoll 0
St. Joseph 43, Cardinal Newman 6
T.L. Hanna 23, Laurens 17
Wade Hampton (H) 24, C.A. Johnson 14
Wagener-Salley 38, Pelion 20
Ware Shoals 24, Calhoun Falls 12
West Florence 42, Lexington 33
Whale Branch 54, Calhoun County 50
Woodmont 57, Blue Ridge 27
Woodruff 41, Chesnee 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Airport vs. Chapin, ccd.
Ben Lippen vs. Orangeburg Prep, ccd.
Branchville vs. Dorchester Academy, ccd.
Brookland-Cayce vs. A.C. Flora, ccd.
Buford vs. Landrum, ccd.
Burke vs. Cross, ccd.
Denmark-Olar vs. C.A. Johnson, ccd.
Dreher vs. Fox Creek, ccd.
Green Sea Floyds vs. East Clarendon, ccd.
Irmo vs. Chapin, ccd.
James Island vs. West Mecklenburg, N.C., ccd.
Lamar vs. Timmonsville, ccd.
Laurence Manning Academy vs. Lewisville, ccd.
Marlboro County vs. Hartsville, ccd.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy vs. Goose Creek, ccd.
South Aiken vs. Silver Bluff, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Swansea vs. Airport, ccd.
Walhalla vs. West Oak, ccd.
Wilson vs. Hilton Head Island, ccd.
York Comprehensive vs. Mauldin, ppd.
Comments