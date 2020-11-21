Beaufort, Whale Branch seasons end in second round of SC football playoffs

Brookland-Cayce football stadium File photo

Two Lowcountry high school football teams saw their teams end Friday night in the South Carolina High School League playoffs.

In Class 4A, Myrtle Beach won a offensive shootout over Beaufort, 49-37 while Whale Branch lost its first game of the year to Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 18-15 in Class A.

Myrtle Beach 49, Beaufort 37

In the Class 4A Lower Stare semifinals, Myrtle Beach running back Andrew Doss ran for four touchdowns as the Seahawks are a win away from their third straight state championship appearance.

Myrtle Beach will travel to rival North Myrtle Beach next week.

Tyler Haley ran for two scores and threw for a TD for the Eagles, who finished the season at 5-2.

Beaufort trailed 42-24 but Jaylin Houseal’s run for the Eagles within 42-31 with 9:08 left. But Doss’ final score put the game away with 2:33 left.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 18, Whale Branch 15

Trey Still threw for a touchdown and ran for one to send B-E to the Class A Lower State championship.

B-E will play Lake View next week.

Whale Branch led 7-6 after Joseph Hicks’ TD pass to Amare Jenkins with 9:10 left in the second quarter. Trailing 18-7, the Warriors got within 18-15 on Jalen Reaves’ 2-yard run with 6:04 left.

Whale Branch didn’t get the ball back until 25 seconds left and Quincy Bias ended the game with a sack for B-E.

Whale Branch finishes the year at 8-1.