Two Lowcountry teams go for SCISA championships. Capsules, schedule for area matchups

Two Lowcountry teams will play for SCISA championships on Saturday at Charleston Southern.

Hilton Head Christian faces Carolina Academy at noon and Thomas Heyward plays Robert E. Lee at 5:30 p;m. Here is a look at those matchups plus look at Beaufort and Whale Branch’s second-round playoffs in SCHSL playoffs:

Hilton Head Christian (11-0) vs. Carolina Academy (8-1)

When: Noon at Charleston Southern.

HHCA’s playoff road: Spartanburg Christian (63-27), Pee Dee Academy (63-14)

About HHCA: Eagles are making ninth state title appearance, winning titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2012. HHCA lost to Trinity-Byrnes in last year’s championship game. Eagles play two quarterbacks on offense in Jace Blackshear and JP Peduzzi. Blackshear has thrown for 1,589 yards, rushed for 885, caught 20 passes for 476 yards and accounted for 53 touchdowns. Peduzzi has thrown for 962 yards, rushed for 462 caught 31 passes for 626 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns. Cam Strickland has 35 catches for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jackson Lanier leads the team with 105 tackles and Troy Chisholm has 97.

HHCA coach Ron Peduzzi on the season: “We have been able to score on the field at any time by putting pressure on the secondary and then have two guys who can run the ball and throw the ball. On defense we are not very big, Troy Chisolm is the biggest guy on defense and we are not great tacklers but we gang tackle and the kids love being on the same team and playing for each other.”

Thomas Heyward (11-1) vs. Robert E Lee (9-3)

THA’s playoff road: Christian Academy (70-8), Dillon Christian (48-20)

About THA: Rebels are going for their third straight Class A championship.Thomas Heyward’s lone loss was to 3A First Baptist, 47-26, in the first game of the season. THA has outscored opponents, 472-161, this season. Quarterback Peyton Bennett has thrown for 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns this season for THA. The Rebels have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in JR Patterson (1,358) and Anthony Fripp (1,018) and the duo has combined for 22 rushing touchdowns. Bruzza Pusha is the team’s leading receiver with 46 catches for 1,140 yards and 14 touchdowns.John Hewlett leads the team in sacks and the Rebel secondary has picked off 16 passes.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

SCHSL Playoffs

Myrtle Beach (6-2) at Beaufort (5-1)

Winner of the game advances to Class 4A Lower State championship against the North Myrtle Beach-North Augusta. Game is sold out, Beaufort school officials announced Tuesday. Eagles are looking for their first Lower State final appearance since 2009. Beaufort quarterback Tyler Haley has thrown for 1,050 yards, rushed for 350 with 13 total touchdowns. Three Beaufort receivers have at least 250 yards receiving - Kacy Fields, McLeod Reichel and Marcus Goodwater. Beaufort’s defense is giving up just 188.3 yards a game. Myrtle Beach has a pair of Division I prospects at receiver in UNC commit JJ Jones and junior Adam Randall.

Whale Branch (8-0) at Bamberg Ehrhardt (8-0)

Winner of the game advances to the Class A Lower State championship against the Lake View-Carvers Bay winner. Whale Branch relies on its running game with Jalen Reeves (581), Joseph Hicks (541) and Jadon Grant (468) combining for 1,590 of the team’s 1,946 rushing yards. Reeves leads the team with four interceptions. D’ante Parker leads Whale Branch with 55 tackles.

Statewide Schedule

SCISA State Championships, at Charleston Southern University

Class 3A: Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: Hilton Head Christian vs. Carolina Academy, noon Saturday

Class 1A: Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

8-man State Championships, at Northside Christian Academy

Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

——Class 5A: Upper State——

TL Hanna at Gaffney

Dorman at Northwestern

——Class 5A: Lower State——

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Summerville

——Class 4A: Upper State——

Catawba Ridge at Irmo

AC Flora at South Pointe

——Class 4A: Lower State——

Myrtle Beach at Beaufort

North Augusta at North Myrtle Beach

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Woodruff at Wren

Daniel at Chapman

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Camden at Oceanside (At The Citadel)

Dillon at Gilbert

——Class 2A: Upper State——

Chesnee at Abbeville

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

——Class 2A: Lower State——

Andrews at Pelion

Barnwell at Marion

——Class A: Upper State——

Blackville-Hilda at Southside Christian

Wagener-Salley at Lamar

——Class A: Lower State——

Lake View at Carvers Bay

Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt