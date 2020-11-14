Two Lowcountry football teams to play for SCISA titles, two advance in SCHSL playoffs

Hilton Head Christian defeated Pee Dee Academy in the SCISA 2A semifinals. South Coastal FCA Photo

Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward earned spots in the SCISA football championship games for the second straight year on Friday night.

HHCA defeated Pee Dee Academy, 63-14, in the SCISA 2A semifinals while Thomas Heyward defeated Dillon Christian, 48-20 in the SCISA Class A semifinals.

The two teams advance to next Saturday’s championship games at Charleston Southern. HHCA will play Carolina Academy, 22-21 winners over Orangeburg Prep at noon. THA plays Lee Academy, 26-12, winners over St. John’s Christian, at 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Christian 63, Pee Dee Academy 14

In the SCISA 2A semifinals, the Eagles led 35-0 at halftime on their way to another trip to the state championship game.

It was HHCA’s last game on Hilton Head Island before moving to its new location in Bluffton.

Jace Blackshear threw three touchdown passes, ran for a score and picked off two passes in the game. Blackshear returned one of the interceptions 96 yards for a TD to put HHCA up 14-0 in the first quarter.

JP Peduzzi caught two TD passes and threw for one. Cam Strickland caught two touchdowns and also returned an interception for a score.

Hudson Spivey tossed a pair of TDs for Pee Dee.

Thomas Heyward 48, Dillon Christian 20

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

In the SCISA Class A semifinals,JR Patterson and Anthony Fripp combined for more than 400 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win.

Quarterback Payton Bennett added two TDs for the Rebels, who are looking for their third straight state title.

Cam Sweat threw three touchdowns for Dillon Christian.

Beaufort 45, West Florence 14

In the Class 4A first round, the Eagles led 23-0 after the first quarter to advance in the playoffs.

Beaufort hosts defending 4A Lower State champion Myrtle Beach next week in the lower state semifinals.

Beaufort running back Amariee Morris scored four touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards. Eagles quarterback Tyler Haley threw for 234 yards and rushed for 148 and a TD in the win. Kacy Fields also had a 6-yard TD run.

George Derrick Floyd had a TD pass for West Florence

North Augusta 20, May River 13 (OT)

In the Class 4A first round, Grayson Bridgers scored on a 5-yard run in OT to lift NA to a come-from-behind win.

May River led 13-0 early in the fourth quarter but the Yellow Jackets scored a pair of touchdowns including Austin Harrell’s 77-yard pass to Bridgers to tie it at 13 with 6:53 left.

The Sharks had a chance to tie it on the final play of regulation but missed a 49-yard FG.

NA scored on its possession of overtime and then intercepted May River to end it.

May River quarterback Ahmad Green, a Mr. Football finalist, rushed for 139 yards, a TD and threw for 147 in the loss. The Sharks finish the season at 3-2.

Harrell threw for 181 and Jacari Buckson rushed for 114 to lead NA.

Whale Branch 52, Johnsonville 12

In the Class A first round, Jadon Grant and Joseph Hicks each rushed for two touchdowns in the Warriors’ victory. Whale Branch travels to Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 26-20 winners over CE Murray, next week.

Whale Branch’s Jaylen Reaves added a TD run and Ray Pryor returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Quez Lewis caught a touchdown pass and ran a kickoff back for a score to lead Johnsonville.