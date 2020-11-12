SC football state title venues set, three weeks from high school championship games

The venues have been announced for next month’s South Carolina high school football championships.

The championships will be held at Benedict College and Spring Valley High School on Dec. 4-5, the S.C. High School League confirmed Thursday. Spring Valley will host two games — one on each day — and Benedict will host a game Dec. 4 and two on Dec. 5.

There are five championship games, and it wasn’t immediately known Thursday which of those will be held at which venue. The SCHSL also didn’t release what the capacity would be for each venue.

All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols related to spectator attendance will be followed, the SCHSL said in a news release.

The football state championships are typically held at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium for Class 3A, 4A and 5A, and Benedict College in Columbia for Class A and 2A. The state cheerleading finals are usually at USC’s Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks’ venues are not an option this year. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said holding games at USC would be too costly.

A location for the competitive cheerleading championships hasn’t been finalized yet.

S.C. public schools are playing a shortened-regular season of season games with the playoffs beginning Friday. The playoffs were trimmed to four rounds with the top two teams qualifying for the playoffs in most classifications. Class A, 2A and 4A were able to have some at-large berths because of uneven amount of regions in their classes.

The S.C. Independent Schools Association, which leads the state’s private school athletics, will hold its football championships next weekend at Charleston Southern University with Class 3A on Nov. 20 and Class A and 2A on Nov. 21.

2020 S.C. football championship schedule

Which classifications play when and where are to be determined

Spring Valley High School

5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Benedict College

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec 5

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 5

SCHSL football playoffs

First-round games begin Nov. 13

——Class 5A: Upper State——

Ridge View at TL Hanna

Byrnes at Gaffney

Boiling Springs at Dorman

Hillcrest at Northwestern

——Class 5A: Lower State——

Summerville at Dutch Fork

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Berkeley at Sumter

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester

——Class 4A: Upper State——

Irmo at Westside

Catawba Ridge at Greer (Nov. 14)

Greenwood at South Pointe

Travelers Rest at AC Flora

——Class 4A: Lower State——

West Florence at Beaufort

Myrtle Beach at South Aiken

James Island at North Myrtle Beach

May River at North Augusta

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Wren at Fairfield Central

Woodruff at Palmetto

Powdersville at Chapman

Chester at Daniel

——Class 3A: Lower State——

Aynor at Oceanside Collegiate

Brookland-Cayce at Camden

Lake City at Gilbert

Hanahan at Dillon

——Class 2A: Upper State——

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville

Newberry at Chesnee

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate (At Midlands Sports Complex)

Christ Church at North Central

——Class 2A: Lower State——

Andrews at Cheraw

Phillip Simmons at Pelion

Barnwell at Woodland

Andrew Jackson at Marion

——Class A: Upper State——

CA Johnson at Southside Christian

Whitmire at Blackville-Hilda

Williston-Elko at Lamar

McCormick at Wagener-Salley

——Class A: Lower State——

Baptist Hill at Carvers Bay

Allendale Fairfax at Lake View

CE Murray at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Johnsonville at Whale Branch

-----------------------

SCISA football playoffs

Second Round, Nov. 13

Class 3A

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Class 2A

Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Class A

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

8-man

Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn

Laurens Academy at Holly Hill