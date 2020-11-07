Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Final scores from Friday’s high school football games in SC and Lowcountry

Staff Reports

It’s the final week of regular-season football for S.C. public schools, with private schools starting their first week of the playoffs.

Friday’s Lowcountry football scores

Allendale-Fairfax 26, Battery Creek 14

Beaufort High at Benedictine, cancelled

Carolina Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 7

Colleton County 34, Hilton Head Island 13

Hilton Head Christian 63, Spartanburg Christian 27

Pee Dee Academy 49, Beaufort Academy 28

Thomas Heyward 70, Christian Academy 8

Whale Branch 50, Estill 0

Statewide scores

A.C. Flora 71, Lugoff-Elgin 8

Academic Magnet 56, Charleston Charter 12

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 47, Edisto 0

Baptist Hill 22, North Charleston 8

Belton-Honea Path 52, Palmetto 18

Berea 43, Carolina High and Academy 18

Bishop England 14, Philip Simmons 7

Blacksburg 42, Blue Ridge 39

Camden 30, James F. Byrnes 19

Cane Bay 13, Ashley Ridge 10

Carolina Forest 42, Wilson 6

Central 48, Chesterfield 13

Chapin 27, York Comprehensive 21

Cheraw 17, Andrew Jackson 14

Clinton 38, Strom Thurmond 6

Columbia 42, Bethune-Bowman 8

Crescent 34, Dixie 0

Cross 34, Lake Marion 18

Dillon 58, Marlboro County 27

Fort Dorchester 57, Berkeley 32

Fox Creek 28, Swansea 14

Gaffney 24, Blythewood 18

Goose Creek 30, Summerville 27, OT

Greenville 31, J.L. Mann 6

Greenwood 28, Emerald 0

Hartsville 69, Darlington 26

Indian Land 54, Fort Mill 7

Irmo 36, Westwood 14

James Island 17, St. John’s 6

Johnsonville 37, Hemingway 16

Kingstree 8, Mullins 6

Lewisville 40, Eau Claire 0

Mauldin 49, Easley 6

Newberry 35, Batesburg-Leesville 19

North Central 54, Great Falls 8

North Myrtle Beach 34, Myrtle Beach 6

Pendleton 23, Seneca 19

River Bluff 35, Lexington 10

Saluda 26, Ninety Six 13

Scott’s Branch 36, C.A. Johnson 35

Silver Bluff 19, Midland Valley 0

Spartanburg 30, Boiling Springs 20

Spring Valley 55, Richland Northeast 6

St. James 24, Loris 12

St. Joseph 36, Christ Church Episcopal 29

Sumter 28, Crestwood 9

T.L. Hanna 31, Hillcrest 16

Travelers Rest 56, Pickens 13

Union County 42, Broome 41

W.J. Keenan 52, Timberland 6

Wagener-Salley 62, Calhoun County 20

Wando 69, R.B. Stall 6

Ware Shoals 48, Calhoun Falls 6

West Ashley 49, Stratford 14

West Florence 24, South Florence 20

Williston-Elko 58, Denmark-Olar 39

Woodmont 48, Southside 18

Woodruff 49, Chesnee 28

Wren 55, Powdersville 19

SCISA Playoffs

Class 3A

Ben Lippen at First Baptist CANCELED (Ben Lippen wins)

Laurence Manning 27, Heathwood Hall 14

Hammond 44, Porter-Gaud 13

Augusta Christian 36, Trinity Collegiate 35

Class 2A

Carolina Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 7

Orangeburg Prep 24, Florence Christian 22

Hilton Head Christian 63, Spartanburg Christian 27

Pee Dee Academy 49, Beaufort Academy 28

Class A

Lee Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 12

St. John’s Christian 39, Calhoun Academy 22

Thomas Heyward 70, Greenwood Christian 8

Dillon Christian 40, Bethesda Academy 28

8-man

Richard Winn 52, Clarendon Hall 30

Andrew Jackson 60, Jefferson Davis 0

Holly Hill Academy 58, W.W. King 0

Laurens Academy 30, Patrick Henry 14

