High School Football
Final scores from Friday’s high school football games in SC and Lowcountry
It’s the final week of regular-season football for S.C. public schools, with private schools starting their first week of the playoffs.
Friday’s Lowcountry football scores
Allendale-Fairfax 26, Battery Creek 14
Beaufort High at Benedictine, cancelled
Carolina Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 7
Colleton County 34, Hilton Head Island 13
Hilton Head Christian 63, Spartanburg Christian 27
Pee Dee Academy 49, Beaufort Academy 28
Thomas Heyward 70, Christian Academy 8
Whale Branch 50, Estill 0
Statewide scores
A.C. Flora 71, Lugoff-Elgin 8
Academic Magnet 56, Charleston Charter 12
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 47, Edisto 0
Baptist Hill 22, North Charleston 8
Belton-Honea Path 52, Palmetto 18
Berea 43, Carolina High and Academy 18
Bishop England 14, Philip Simmons 7
Blacksburg 42, Blue Ridge 39
Camden 30, James F. Byrnes 19
Cane Bay 13, Ashley Ridge 10
Carolina Forest 42, Wilson 6
Central 48, Chesterfield 13
Chapin 27, York Comprehensive 21
Cheraw 17, Andrew Jackson 14
Clinton 38, Strom Thurmond 6
Columbia 42, Bethune-Bowman 8
Crescent 34, Dixie 0
Cross 34, Lake Marion 18
Dillon 58, Marlboro County 27
Fort Dorchester 57, Berkeley 32
Fox Creek 28, Swansea 14
Gaffney 24, Blythewood 18
Goose Creek 30, Summerville 27, OT
Greenville 31, J.L. Mann 6
Greenwood 28, Emerald 0
Hartsville 69, Darlington 26
Indian Land 54, Fort Mill 7
Irmo 36, Westwood 14
James Island 17, St. John’s 6
Johnsonville 37, Hemingway 16
Kingstree 8, Mullins 6
Lewisville 40, Eau Claire 0
Mauldin 49, Easley 6
Newberry 35, Batesburg-Leesville 19
North Central 54, Great Falls 8
North Myrtle Beach 34, Myrtle Beach 6
Pendleton 23, Seneca 19
River Bluff 35, Lexington 10
Saluda 26, Ninety Six 13
Scott’s Branch 36, C.A. Johnson 35
Seneca 49, Easley 6
Silver Bluff 19, Midland Valley 0
Spartanburg 30, Boiling Springs 20
Spring Valley 55, Richland Northeast 6
St. James 24, Loris 12
St. Joseph 36, Christ Church Episcopal 29
Sumter 28, Crestwood 9
T.L. Hanna 31, Hillcrest 16
Travelers Rest 56, Pickens 13
Union County 42, Broome 41
W.J. Keenan 52, Timberland 6
Wagener-Salley 62, Calhoun County 20
Wando 69, R.B. Stall 6
Ware Shoals 48, Calhoun Falls 6
West Ashley 49, Stratford 14
West Florence 24, South Florence 20
Williston-Elko 58, Denmark-Olar 39
Woodmont 48, Southside 18
Woodruff 49, Chesnee 28
Wren 55, Powdersville 19
SCISA Playoffs
Class 3A
Ben Lippen at First Baptist CANCELED (Ben Lippen wins)
Laurence Manning 27, Heathwood Hall 14
Hammond 44, Porter-Gaud 13
Augusta Christian 36, Trinity Collegiate 35
Class 2A
Orangeburg Prep 24, Florence Christian 22
Class A
Lee Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 12
St. John’s Christian 39, Calhoun Academy 22
Dillon Christian 40, Bethesda Academy 28
8-man
Richard Winn 52, Clarendon Hall 30
Andrew Jackson 60, Jefferson Davis 0
Holly Hill Academy 58, W.W. King 0
Laurens Academy 30, Patrick Henry 14
