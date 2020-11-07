Lowcountry roundup: Eagles, Rebels win playoff openers. Whale Branch stays unbeaten

tglantz@thestate.com

Jace Blacshear accounted for six touchdowns as Hilton Head Christian rolled past Spartanburg Christian, 63-27, in its their SCISA 2A playoff opener on Friday night.

HHCA hosts Pee Dee next week in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals.

Blackshear ran for four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and threw one to JP Peduzzi.

Peduzzi finished with two TD passes and Cameron Strickland returned a kickoff for a touchdown to put HHCA up 28-13.

Whale Branch 50, Estill 0

The Warriors completed the first unbeaten season in school history Friday.

Whale Branch hosts Johnsonville in the first round of the Class A playoffs next week.

Thomas Heyward 70, Christian Academy 8

The Rebels turned in their highest scoring total of the season to win their first round game in the SCISA Class A playoffs.

Thomas Heyward faces Dillon Christian in the semifinals next week.

Beaufort High at Benedictine, cancelled

The Eagles’ game against Benedictine (Ga.) was canceled because of Benedictine’s COVID-19 cases.

Beaufort will host West Florence in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Carolina Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 7

The Bobcats ran for 426 yards in defeating Hilton Head Prep in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs.

Carolina will face Orangeburg Prep in the semifinals next week. Matthew Joye rushed for 164 yards and Austin Brown added 156.

Colleton County 34, Hilton Head Island 13

Jayden Gilliam returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Sam Summa had a TD run in the loss for the Seahawks.

It was HHI’s first game since Oct. 16 because of COVID-19 protocols. Hilton Head will host Lakewood on Nov. 14 in a plus-one game to end the season.

Pee Dee Academy 49, Beaufort Academy 28

Quarterback Hudson Spivey completed 21-of-33 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pee Dee to a win in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.

Pee Dee travels to Hilton Head Christian in the semifinals next week.

Colby Sinclair rushed for 215 yards for Pee Dee and Caleb Oakley had 12 catches for 154 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Braydon Dineen and Ja’Sean Lawson had first-half touchdown runs for Beaufort Academy. Dineen’s touchdown run and Lawson’s two-point conversion gave Beaufort Academy a 16-15 lead with 4:03 remaining in the second quarter.