High School Football Lowcountry scores, roundup: Whale Branch, Hilton Head Christian stay unbeaten

Whale Branch moved to 6-0 on the season with a 33-21 win over Battery Creek on Friday night.

Jaylen Reeves scored three touchdowns, and Joseph Hicks’ TD run put the Warriors up 19-14 late in the third quarter.

Henry Tome also kicked two field goals for Whale Branch.

Jacove Anderson had two TDs for Battery Creek, which led 14-13 in the third quarter.

Hilton Head Christian 49, Hilton Head Prep 0

Jace Blackshear threw for three touchdowns, ran for three and also ran for a score as the Eagles finished the regular season at 9-0.

Hilton Head Christian will host a first-round playoff game next week. Hilton Head Prep opens the playoffs on the road.

Jackson Lanier, Riley Shinn and Isaiah Anderson caught TD passes for the Eagles. JP Peduzzi threw a TD pass to Blackshear to begin the scoring for HHCA. The Eagles led 28-0 at halftime.

Harrison Green threw for 81 yards, and Tommy Stauffer led the Dolphins in rushing with 58 yards.

Carolina Forest 40, Beaufort 20

Luke Janack and Kyle Watkins each scored two touchdowns as Carolina Forest handed Beaufort its first loss of the season Friday night.

Jaylin Houseal and Amariee Morris each scored touchdowns and Tyler Haley threw a touchdown pass to Marcus Goodwater for Beaufort.

John Paul II 33, Beaufort Academy 32

The Warriors scored the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds to win the regular-season finale for both teams.

Beaufort Academy had a chance to win it on final play but was unsuccessful.

Beaufort Academy begins the playoffs next week. John Paul II ends the season at 3-6.

Thomas Heyward 40, Greenwood Christian 13

Dalton Shuford accounted for three touchdowns as the Rebels scored all of their points in the first two quarters.

THA quarterback Payton Bennett also two TD passes. The Rebels finish the regular season at 9-1 and will host a first-round playoff game next week.

Cale Mack had both touchdowns for Greenwood, including a 65-yard interception return.

May River, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, canceled

The Sharks’ road contest was canceled with a transformer blew at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

May River is scheduled to be off next week but is looking for a game. The Sharks open up the first round of playoffs on Nov. 13.

Volleyball

Hilton Head advances to Lower State championship

The Hilton Head girls volleyball team is one win away from playing for a state championship.

The Seahawks defeated South Aiken 3-1 by scores of 13-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 on Thursday in the Class 4A Lower State semifinals.

Hilton Head hosts Aiken on Monday in the Lower State championship with the winner advancing to Thursday’s state championship match at Irmo High School.

Cross Country

Lowcountry teams qualify for state meet

Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and May River cross country teams competed in the Class 4A state qualifying meets at Crooked Creek Recreational Park in Chapin on Friday.

This year’s events were divided into two qualifying races with the top six teams from each race making it to Thursday state meet in Columbia.

On the boys side, Beaufort finished first in its qualifying race with Hilton Head coming in third. May River finished second in its race with Bluffton coming in fourth.

On the girls side, Hilton Head Island finished first in its qualifying race. Bluffton was second in its race and May River fourth.