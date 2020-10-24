Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort, Hilton Head Christian win big. HHP wins on late TD

tglantz@thestate.com

The No. 8 ranked Beaufort stayed unbeaten on the season with a 55-0 win over Colleton County on Friday in high school football action.

Eagles quarterback Tyler Haley was 12-of-16 for 261 yards and two touchdown passes and Amariee Morris ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

McLeod Reichel led Beaufort with six catches for 85 yards. Kacy Fields had three receptions for 88 yards and a TD and Marcus Goldwater also caught a TD pass.

Hilton Head Christian 56, Beaufort Academy 34

HHCA used a 21-point second quarter and big night from Jace Blackshear to defeat Beaufort Academy.

Blackshear threw for three TDs, ran for two and caught two TDs for Hilton Head Christian. Cam Strickland caught three touchdowns and had an interception for HHCA.

Ja’Sean Lawson led BA with three touchdowns.

Hilton Head Prep 29, John Paul II 22

Carson King and Tommy Staffer each rushed for more than 150 yards in the Dolphins’ win over John Paul II.

King finished with 160 yards and three TDs, including the go-ahead one to put HHP up 29-22 with 2:49 left.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Staffer rushed for 157 on 20 carries. HHP quarterback Harrison Green also threw a TD for Staffer.

Jeremiah Young threw three TDs, including two to Jackson Ogden for John Paul II. Young hit Ogden with a 30-yard TD pass and Ogden ran in the two-point conversion to put the Warriors up 22-21 in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Heyward 40, Bethesda Academy 7

Peyton Bennett had two TD passes and JR Patterson ran for two as the Rebels won the rematch of the SCISA Class A championship game.

Battery Creek 40, North Charleston 0

The Dolphins snapped their three game losing streak with a shutout win.

Thursday

Whale Branch 69, Charleston Math & Science 0

Joseph Hicks, Jaylen Reeves and Keith Chisholm each had two touchdowns as the Warriors moved to 5-0 on the season.

Jakai Pusha, Henry Tome, Richard Parker and Jadon Grant each added a TD for Whale Branch.