Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

Friday high school football scores from the Lowcountry and South Carolina

Staff Reports

South Carolina football
South Carolina football Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Lowcountry scores

Friday

Battery Creek 40, North Charleston 0

Beaufort 55, Colleton County 0

Hilton Head at May River, postponed

Hilton Head Christian 56, Beaufort Academy 34

Hilton Head Prep 29, John Paul II 22

Thomas Heyward 40, Bethesda Academy 7

Thursday

James Island 35, Bluffton 0

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Whale Branch 69, Charleston Math&Science 0

SC high school football scores

A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 0

Abbeville 46, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Allendale-Fairfax 41, Estill 0

Andrews 42, Latta 18

Ashley Ridge 58, R.B. Stall 18

Aynor 45, Loris 26

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0

Barnwell 28, Wade Hampton (H) 14

Battery Creek 40, North Charleston 0

Beaufort 55, Colleton County 0

Berkeley 20, Cane Bay 0

Blackville-Hilda 40, Calhoun County 6

Blue Ridge 16, Berea 14

Boiling Springs 27, Greenwood 24

Brookland-Cayce 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

C.E. Murray 50, East Clarendon 22

Camden 52, Marlboro County 14

Carolina Academy 20, Williamsburg Academy 10

Carolina Forest 70, St. James 28

Carvers Bay 27, Hemingway 8

Catawba Ridge 21, Chester 9

Chapin 35, Lexington 21

Chesnee 31, Airport 20

Clinton 33, Woodruff 14

Colleton Prep 31, Greenwood Christian 21

Crescent 40, Liberty 8

Crestwood 27, Lakewood 6

Cross 32, St. John’s 0

D.W. Daniel 52, Belton-Honea Path 14

Dillon 52, Georgetown 0

Dillon Christian 52, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0

Dorman 21, Spartanburg 0

Dutch Fork 21, Spring Valley 0

First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 27

Florence Christian 42, Spartanburg Christian 13

Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 34

Gilbert 55, Swansea 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 34, Newberry 28

Green Sea Floyds 55, Timmonsville 20

Greenville 42, Eastside 13

Greer 37, Laurens 21

Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 7

Hanahan 49, Bishop England 13

Hartsville 42, South Florence 34

Heathwood Hall 33, Wilson Hall 14

Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Beaufort Academy 34

Hilton Head Prep 29, John Paul II 22

Holly Hill Academy 54, Cathedral Academy 0

Indian Land 48, Lancaster 13

Irmo 33, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Johnsonville 38, Scott’s Branch 22

Lake View 42, Hannah-Pamplico 8

Lamar 50, C.A. Johnson 44

Laurence Manning Academy 34, Trinity Byrnes School 7

Laurens Academy 40, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Legion Collegiate 24, Blacksburg 12

Lower Richland 43, W.J. Keenan 14

Mauldin 52, J.L. Mann 7

McCormick 46, Ware Shoals 0

Ninety Six 31, West Oak 7

North Augusta 42, Aiken 3

North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21

Northwestern 35, Rock Hill 21

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Academic Magnet 0

Palmetto 55, Carolina High and Academy 26

Palmetto Christian Academy 46, Patrick Henry Academy 14

Pelion 27, Edisto 0

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28

Powdersville 57, Southside 32

Richard Winn Academy 80, Jefferson Davis Academy 20

Ridge View 7, Blythewood 0

River Bluff 45, White Knoll 14

Silver Bluff 52, Williston-Elko 24

South Aiken 40, Midland Valley 7

South Pointe 21, York Comprehensive 7

St. John’s Christian Academy 19, Dorchester Academy 12

St. Joseph 34, Landrum 17

Stratford 22, Goose Creek 21

Strom Thurmond 28, Fox Creek 10

Sumter 35, Conway 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 40, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 7

Travelers Rest 32, Easley 12

Union County 42, Emerald 27

Wagener-Salley 30, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8

Walhalla 36, Woodmont 35

West Ashley 21, Wando 14

Westside 56, Pickens 6

Westwood 52, Richland Northeast 6

Whale Branch 69, Charleston Charter 0

Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38

Woodland 25, Timberland 8

Wren 56, Pendleton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James F. Byrnes vs. Wade Hampton (G), ccd.

May River vs. Hilton Head Island, ccd.

McBee vs. Lewisville, ccd.

Mid-Carolina vs. Fairfield Central, ppd. to Nov 7th.

North Central vs. Central, ccd.

Northside Christian vs. Charleston Collegiate, ccd.

Socastee vs. Waccamaw, ccd.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service