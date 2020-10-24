High School Football
Friday high school football scores from the Lowcountry and South Carolina
Lowcountry scores
Friday
Battery Creek 40, North Charleston 0
Beaufort 55, Colleton County 0
Hilton Head at May River, postponed
Hilton Head Christian 56, Beaufort Academy 34
Hilton Head Prep 29, John Paul II 22
Thomas Heyward 40, Bethesda Academy 7
Thursday
James Island 35, Bluffton 0
Whale Branch 69, Charleston Math&Science 0
SC high school football scores
A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 0
Abbeville 46, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Allendale-Fairfax 41, Estill 0
Andrews 42, Latta 18
Ashley Ridge 58, R.B. Stall 18
Aynor 45, Loris 26
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0
Barnwell 28, Wade Hampton (H) 14
Berkeley 20, Cane Bay 0
Blackville-Hilda 40, Calhoun County 6
Blue Ridge 16, Berea 14
Boiling Springs 27, Greenwood 24
Brookland-Cayce 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
C.E. Murray 50, East Clarendon 22
Camden 52, Marlboro County 14
Carolina Academy 20, Williamsburg Academy 10
Carolina Forest 70, St. James 28
Carvers Bay 27, Hemingway 8
Catawba Ridge 21, Chester 9
Chapin 35, Lexington 21
Chesnee 31, Airport 20
Clinton 33, Woodruff 14
Colleton Prep 31, Greenwood Christian 21
Crescent 40, Liberty 8
Crestwood 27, Lakewood 6
Cross 32, St. John’s 0
D.W. Daniel 52, Belton-Honea Path 14
Dillon 52, Georgetown 0
Dillon Christian 52, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0
Dorman 21, Spartanburg 0
Dutch Fork 21, Spring Valley 0
First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 27
Florence Christian 42, Spartanburg Christian 13
Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 34
Gilbert 55, Swansea 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 34, Newberry 28
Green Sea Floyds 55, Timmonsville 20
Greenville 42, Eastside 13
Greer 37, Laurens 21
Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 7
Hanahan 49, Bishop England 13
Hartsville 42, South Florence 34
Heathwood Hall 33, Wilson Hall 14
Holly Hill Academy 54, Cathedral Academy 0
Indian Land 48, Lancaster 13
Irmo 33, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Johnsonville 38, Scott’s Branch 22
Lake View 42, Hannah-Pamplico 8
Lamar 50, C.A. Johnson 44
Laurence Manning Academy 34, Trinity Byrnes School 7
Laurens Academy 40, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Legion Collegiate 24, Blacksburg 12
Lower Richland 43, W.J. Keenan 14
Mauldin 52, J.L. Mann 7
McCormick 46, Ware Shoals 0
Ninety Six 31, West Oak 7
North Augusta 42, Aiken 3
North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21
Northwestern 35, Rock Hill 21
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Academic Magnet 0
Palmetto 55, Carolina High and Academy 26
Palmetto Christian Academy 46, Patrick Henry Academy 14
Pelion 27, Edisto 0
Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28
Powdersville 57, Southside 32
Richard Winn Academy 80, Jefferson Davis Academy 20
Ridge View 7, Blythewood 0
River Bluff 45, White Knoll 14
Silver Bluff 52, Williston-Elko 24
South Aiken 40, Midland Valley 7
South Pointe 21, York Comprehensive 7
St. John’s Christian Academy 19, Dorchester Academy 12
St. Joseph 34, Landrum 17
Stratford 22, Goose Creek 21
Strom Thurmond 28, Fox Creek 10
Sumter 35, Conway 0
Travelers Rest 32, Easley 12
Union County 42, Emerald 27
Wagener-Salley 30, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8
Walhalla 36, Woodmont 35
West Ashley 21, Wando 14
Westside 56, Pickens 6
Westwood 52, Richland Northeast 6
Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38
Woodland 25, Timberland 8
Wren 56, Pendleton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James F. Byrnes vs. Wade Hampton (G), ccd.
May River vs. Hilton Head Island, ccd.
McBee vs. Lewisville, ccd.
Mid-Carolina vs. Fairfield Central, ppd. to Nov 7th.
North Central vs. Central, ccd.
Northside Christian vs. Charleston Collegiate, ccd.
Socastee vs. Waccamaw, ccd.
