Beaufort, Hilton Head, May River win big. Whale Branch clinches region title

Amariee Morris and Jaylin Houseal each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for three scores as No. Beaufort defeated Bluffton, 47-7, in high school football action on the season.

The Eagles moved to 2-0 on the season.

Morris finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns and Houseal added 111 yards and a score.

Quarterback Tyler Haley was 8-of-11 for 132 yards and three TDs, two going to Kacy Fields. Rhogue Wallace also caught a TD pass.

Hilton Head Island 24, James Island 10

Quarterback Sam Summa was 17-of-23 for 203 yards and a TD as the Seahawks won their second straight.

Chase McCracken added 53 yards rushing and scored twice. Adam Clark caught four passes for 50 yards and a TD.

Whale Branch 33, Cross 14

Joseph Hicks ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as the ?-ranked Warriors clinched the Region 7-A championship.

Trenoyne Greene and Jaylen Reeves added TD runs.

May River 46, Colleton County 14

Sharks quarterback Ahmad Green ran for three touchdowns and also threw a TD as May River bounced back from last week’s loss to Beaufort.

Garvin Douglas had a rushing TD and Darion Perry scored on a blocked field goal for the Sharks.

Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, John Paul II 14

The Eagles improved to 7-0 on the season with a win over the Warriors. Quarterback Jace Blackshear threw three TD passes and ran for two scores in the win.

JP Peduzzi caught two TDs and ran for one for the Eagles.

Hilton Head Prep 52, Northwood Academy 6

The Dolphins picked up their first win of the season.

Oceanside Collegiate 55, Battery Creek 0

Lamar Prioleau ran for a pair of scores as the Landsharks handed the Dolphins their third straight loss.

QB Garrison Kepply had a TD pass to Vaughn Blue, who also had a TD catch.

Orangeburg Prep 14, Beaufort Academy 13

McCullough Mims’ touchdown run with 5:53 helped the Indians edge Beaufort Academy.

Beaufort Academy had a chance to win it but fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Scottie Cooper.

Mims also had a 33-yard TD pass to Jay Plummer.

Thomas Heyward 41, St. John’s Christian 6

Peyton Bennett threw three TD passes for the Rebels as they moved a win away from a region title.

Anthony Fripp and JR Patterson each had TD runs for Thomas Heyward.

Nai’ryan Bookert had a TD run for St. John’s, which suffered its first loss of the year.