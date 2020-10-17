High School Football
This week’s Lowcountry and SC high school football scores: Oct. 16
Get the latest scores from Lowcountry high school football action.
Lowcountry scores
Beaufort 47, Bluffton 7
Hilton Head Island 24, James Island 10
Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, John Paul II 14
Hilton Head Prep 52, Northwood Academy 6
May River 46, Colleton County 14
Oceanside Collegiate 55, Battery Creek 0
Orangeburg Prep 14, Beaufort Academy 13
Thomas Heyward 40, St. John’s Christian 6
Whale Branch 33, Cross 14
SC statewide football scores
Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Cathedral Academy 14
Aynor 51, Georgetown 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Berea 42, Carolina High and Academy 8
Berkeley 34, Stratford 27
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 50, Greenwood Christian 14
Blythewood 21, Spring Valley 17
Boiling Springs 63, Fort Mill 0
Camden 58, Crestwood 29
Cane Bay 36, R.B. Stall 7
Carolina Forest 41, Socastee 6
Chesnee 30, Blacksburg 12
Christ Church Episcopal 51, Liberty 0
D.W. Daniel 48, Easley 14
Dillon 54, Waccamaw 27
Dreher 17, Richland Northeast 14, OT
Dutch Fork 55, Lexington 13
Fairfield Central 53, Chester 40
Florence Christian 23, Carolina Academy 20
Fort Dorchester 42, West Ashley 14
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 54, Northside Christian 16
Gaffney 38, Clover 10
Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21
Goose Creek 34, Wando 24
Gray Collegiate Academy 59, Eau Claire 0
Great Falls 8, McBee 6
Greenwood 50, Greenville 27
Greer 48, Eastside 0
Hammond 38, Augusta Christian, Ga. 19
Hanahan 55, Academic Magnet 10
Holly Hill Academy 67, Charleston Collegiate 0
Irmo 28, Lower Richland 20
Johnsonville 32, Green Sea Floyds 14
Lakewood 30, Manning 13
Lamar 34, Lewisville 16
Laurens 34, Aiken 6
Laurens Academy 54, W. Wyman King Academy 0
Legion Collegiate 28, Landrum 14
Mauldin 35, Woodmont 14
McCormick 45, Whitmire 6
Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 35
Nation Ford 35, White Knoll 6
North Augusta 26, Midland Valley 7
North Myrtle Beach 63, Darlington 14
Northwestern 17, South Pointe 3
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30, Fox Creek 0
Patrick Henry Academy 52, Clarendon Hall Academy 34
Pelion 34, Barnwell 26
Philip Simmons 3, Timberland 0
River Bluff 37, Chapin 7
Robert E. Lee Academy 56, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 6
Saluda 22, Columbia 6
Silver Bluff 47, Edisto 0
South Aiken 17, Airport 14
Summerville 21, Ashley Ridge 13
Sumter 50, St. James 7
Trinity Byrnes School 54, Heathwood Hall 34
West Florence 21, Conway 14
Westside 35, Walhalla 7
Williamsburg Academy 54, King’s Academy 6
Williston-Elko 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 18
Wilson 26, South Florence 7
Woodland 50, Burke 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Newberry, ppd.
Brookland-Cayce vs. Swansea, ccd.
Cheraw vs. North Central, ppd. to Nov 2nd.
Gastonia Forestview, N.C. vs. Blacksburg, ccd.
Irmo vs. Westwood, ppd. to Nov 6th.
Lower Richland vs. Mid-Carolina, ppd.
Lugoff-Elgin vs. A.C. Flora, ppd. to Nov 6th.
T.L. Hanna vs. James F. Byrnes, ccd.
