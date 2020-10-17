Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
This week’s Lowcountry and SC high school football scores: Oct. 16

Staff Reports

Get the latest scores from Lowcountry high school football action.

Lowcountry scores

Beaufort 47, Bluffton 7

Hilton Head Island 24, James Island 10

Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, John Paul II 14

Hilton Head Prep 52, Northwood Academy 6

May River 46, Colleton County 14

Oceanside Collegiate 55, Battery Creek 0

Orangeburg Prep 14, Beaufort Academy 13

Thomas Heyward 40, St. John’s Christian 6

Whale Branch 33, Cross 14

SC statewide football scores

Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Cathedral Academy 14

Aynor 51, Georgetown 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Berea 42, Carolina High and Academy 8

Berkeley 34, Stratford 27

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 50, Greenwood Christian 14

Blythewood 21, Spring Valley 17

Boiling Springs 63, Fort Mill 0

Camden 58, Crestwood 29

Cane Bay 36, R.B. Stall 7

Carolina Forest 41, Socastee 6

Chesnee 30, Blacksburg 12

Christ Church Episcopal 51, Liberty 0

D.W. Daniel 48, Easley 14

Dillon 54, Waccamaw 27

Dreher 17, Richland Northeast 14, OT

Dutch Fork 55, Lexington 13

Fairfield Central 53, Chester 40

Florence Christian 23, Carolina Academy 20

Fort Dorchester 42, West Ashley 14

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 54, Northside Christian 16

Gaffney 38, Clover 10

Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21

Goose Creek 34, Wando 24

Gray Collegiate Academy 59, Eau Claire 0

Great Falls 8, McBee 6

Greenwood 50, Greenville 27

Greer 48, Eastside 0

Hammond 38, Augusta Christian, Ga. 19

Hanahan 55, Academic Magnet 10

Holly Hill Academy 67, Charleston Collegiate 0

Irmo 28, Lower Richland 20

Johnsonville 32, Green Sea Floyds 14

Lakewood 30, Manning 13

Lamar 34, Lewisville 16

Laurens 34, Aiken 6

Laurens Academy 54, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Legion Collegiate 28, Landrum 14

Mauldin 35, Woodmont 14

McCormick 45, Whitmire 6

Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 35

Nation Ford 35, White Knoll 6

North Augusta 26, Midland Valley 7

North Myrtle Beach 63, Darlington 14

Northwestern 17, South Pointe 3

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30, Fox Creek 0

Patrick Henry Academy 52, Clarendon Hall Academy 34

Pelion 34, Barnwell 26

Philip Simmons 3, Timberland 0

River Bluff 37, Chapin 7

Robert E. Lee Academy 56, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 6

Saluda 22, Columbia 6

Silver Bluff 47, Edisto 0

South Aiken 17, Airport 14

Summerville 21, Ashley Ridge 13

Sumter 50, St. James 7

Trinity Byrnes School 54, Heathwood Hall 34

West Florence 21, Conway 14

Westside 35, Walhalla 7

Williamsburg Academy 54, King’s Academy 6

Williston-Elko 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 18

Wilson 26, South Florence 7

Woodland 50, Burke 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Newberry, ppd.

Brookland-Cayce vs. Swansea, ccd.

Cheraw vs. North Central, ppd. to Nov 2nd.

Gastonia Forestview, N.C. vs. Blacksburg, ccd.

Irmo vs. Westwood, ppd. to Nov 6th.

Lower Richland vs. Mid-Carolina, ppd.

Lugoff-Elgin vs. A.C. Flora, ppd. to Nov 6th.

T.L. Hanna vs. James F. Byrnes, ccd.

