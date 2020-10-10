High School Football Beaufort, Hilton Head Island roll big. Whale Branch, HHCA win on final plays

Beaufort dominated its way to win one of the biggest games in the Lowcountry this year,

Quarterback Tyler Haley threw for 161 yards, ran for 100 and had three total scores to help Beaufort to a 37-14 win over May River on Friday night.

Haley’s TD run to begin the third quarter put the Eagles up 24-0.

Running back Amariee Morris rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylin Houseal ran for a score. Marcus Goodwater and Kacy Fields had TD catches.

Hilton Head 35, Bluffton 12

This year’s installment of the Bridge Bowl went to the Seahawks.

Four-star prospect Jaylen Sneed ran for 68 yards and three touchdowns and also had two sacks on defense for Hilton Head Island, which was playing its first game of the year after sitting out the past two weeks because of COVID-19.

Jayden Gilliam had a TD catch, picked off two passes and returned a fumble for a score.

Quarterback Sam Summa threw for 155 yards and a TD and Lavarus Brown rushed for 96 yards. Adam Clark had four catches for 56 yards.

Whale Branch 21, Baptist Hill 20

Jalen Reeves connected with Makhi Pusha on a 41-yard pass as time expired to give the Warriors a win over Baptist Hill.

Whale Branch is now 3-0 on the season.

The Warriors trailed 20-14 late in the fourth quarter but Reeves intercepted a Baptist Hill pass at the 10-yard line and returned it to the 45. Whale Branch used a no-huddle offense to move it down the field and set up the game-winning score.

Reeves finished with 68-yards passing and ran for 31 yards with three total TDs.Amir Jenkins had a TD catch.

Hilton Head Christian 27, Bethesda 21 (OT)

The Eagles rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated on the season.

Jace Blackshear hit JP Peduzzi for the game-winning score in OT to complete the comeback.

Blackshear finished with four TD passes. Riley Shinn had a TD catch and intercepted a Antjuan McKay pass in overtime to set up the game-winner.

McKay threw for 159 yards, two touchdowns and added 83 yards rushing in the loss. Ivan Gooding caught six passes for 124 yards including a 77-yard touchdown.

Orangeburg Prep 38, Hilton Head Prep 23

Tommy Staffer rushed for 144 yards, a touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a score in the loss for Hilton Head Prep.

Carson King also had a TD and Harrison Green passed for 110 yards.