HS Football: May River wins rivalry game; Beaufort, Whale Branch win big

May River’s Ahmad Green runs the ball against Strom Thurmond in the Class 3A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Eric Russell/Aiken Standard

Ahamd Green ran for two scores and threw another as eighth-ranked May River defeated Bluffton, 56-6, on Friday night in high school football action.

May River moves to 2-0 on the season and faces Beaufort next week which might decide the region championship.

Green had TD runs of 2 and 58 yards and also had a TD pass to Cam Scott.

Jaiden Jones, Eli Hall, Garvin Douglas, Michael Mosteller and Steffin Gadson each added scores for May River.

Jaylin Linder’s TD pass to Nate Hoyt produced Bluffton’s lone score.

Beaufort 48, James Island 6

Tyler Haley and Jaylin Houseal each had three touchdowns as Beaufort opened its season with an impressive win.

The Eagles were supposed to begin the season last week against Hilton Head Island and then later against Lexington but both were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns of the other teams. Beaufort will make up the game against Hilton Head.

Haley ran for two scores, including a 30-yard run and 56-yard pass to Marcus Goldwater. Houseseal had runs of 2, 7 and 11 yards.

Whale Branch 52, Military Magnet 0

Joseph Hicks ran for three touchdowns the Warriors, ranked No. 8 in Class A, rolled to a second straight win.

Hicks finished with 96 yards on the ground. Jaylen Reeves, Henry Tome, Jadon Gran and Mason Griffin each had TD runs for the Warriors.

Hilton Head Christian 34, Pinewood Prep 14

Jace Blackshear ran for three touchdowns and threw two scores as Hilton Head Christian moved to 5-0 on the season.

Blackshear had TD runs of 2, 11 and 60 and yards. He also had a 30-yard TD pass to Cameron Strickland to make it 21-7 in the second quarter.

Blackshear’s 11-yard run made it 27-7 and then he hit JP Peduzzi with a 60-yard TD pass with 11 minutes to make it 34-14.

Beaufort Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 28

The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Thomas Heyward last week to defeat the Dolphins.

Beaufort Academy scored 28 points in the third quarter to break open a close game. BA led 14-7 at halftime.

Ja’Sean Lawson ran for three touchdowns Carlos Jones added two for BA.

Harrison Green threw for 142 yards and a TD in the loss. Tommy Staffer rushed for 101 yards, Carson King rushed for 41 yards and two scores and Gunnar Askeland had an 80-yard kickoff return.

Thomas Heyward 28, John Paul II 18

Quarterback Peyton Bennett threw a TD pass and also ran for one in the Rebels’ fifth straight victory.

Anthony Fripp also had a touchdown for THA.

Jackson Ogden, Jeremiah Young and Austin McIntosh each had touchdowns for the Warriors.

Girls Golf

May River wins region match

Kylie Bowes shot a 36 to earn medalist honors and help May River to win in a region match Thursday.

The Sharks finished with a 172, seven shots better than Hilton Head Island. Bluffton was third with a 227 and Beaufort shot a 255.

Robbin Zetrouer shot a 42 and Sydney Bowes had a 43 for May River. Alexia Milbrandt led the way for Hilton Head shooting 42, McKenzie Bradley had a 44 and Eliza Jane Coulter 45

Girls Tennis

John Paul II 9, Beaufort Academy 0

Singles: Trice McClure def. Brycen Ambrose 6-0,6-0; Samantha Reilly def. Ainsley Pingree 7-6,6-0; Paige Weniger def. Emma Dillinger 6-2,6-4; Madi Johnson def. Kate Lucky 6-0,6-1; Brie Suiter def. Gigi Pingree 7-5, 6-0. K.C. Moton def. Addy Norris 7-6, 6-3. Doubles: T McClure-S Reilly def.B Ambrose- A Pingree 8-4. No. 2 and 3 doubles win by forfeit

May River 5, Bluffton 1

Singles: Natalie Bassett (MR) d. Phelan O’Keefe (B) 6-1, 6-0; Ellory Pruitt (B) d. Delaney Brown (MR) 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; Margaret Zendxian (MR) d. Julia John (B) 6-1, 6-4; Gracie Saari (MR) d. Natalie Rizzo (B) 6-1, 6-0; Jaelyn Bassett (MR) d. Olivia Boshaw (B) 3-6,6-1,10-8. Doubles: Ellie Ford/Blythe Tarleton (MR) d. Abby Stevens/Reese Marcotte (B) 6-2, 6-2

Volleyball

Beaufort Academy 3, Hilton Head Prep 2

Scores: 20-24, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8. BA leaders: Chase Vaigneur: 16 kills. 9 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces; Claire Tumlin: 3 aces, 13 assists, 10 digs; Maddie Nelson: 11 blocks, 3 kills, 2 aces; Mary Hanna Hiers: 24 digs, 3 kills; Olivia Dinkins: 5 kills

Hilton Head Island 3, James Island 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-12, 25-19. HHI leaders: McKenzie Ryan 14 kills; Ady O’Grady 8 kills, 5 aces; Abby Jacobs 5 kills; Makenna Mason 32 assists

May River 3, Beaufort 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-12, 25-17. MR leaders: Addison Black 8 kills, 9 digs; Lillian Long 6 kills, 2 blocks; Natalia Villalobos 5 kills; Gabby Boegel 5 aces.