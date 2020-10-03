High School Football
This week’s Lowcountry and SC high school football scores: Oct. 2
Scores from the Hilton Head area and statewide for games played Thursday and Friday.
Lowcountry scores
Beaufort 48, James Island 6
Beaufort Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 28
Hanahan 36, Battery Creek 0
Hilton Head Christian 34, Pinewood Prep 14
May River 56, Bluffton 6
Thomas Heyward 28, John Paul II 18
Whale Branch 52, Military Magnet 0
Statewide Scores
Andrew Jackson Academy 88, Clarendon Hall Academy 54
Andrews 28, Mullins 0
Baptist Hill 26, Cross 20, OT
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Eau Claire 0
Ben Lippen 50, Cardinal Newman 7
Berkeley 35, Wando 14
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 28, Colleton Prep 0
Bishop England 41, Academic Magnet 14
Boiling Springs 45, Nation Ford 28
Broome 27, Clinton 26
Buford 56, Chesterfield 55
C.A. Johnson 62, Great Falls 22
Camden 57, Manning 0
Cane Bay 32, Stratford 10
Carolina Forest 42, Conway 0
Carvers Bay 48, Scott’s Branch 0
Catawba Ridge 15, York Comprehensive 0
Chapman 49, Emerald 14
Chesnee 45, St. Joseph 19
Chester 34, W.J. Keenan 8
Christ Church Episcopal 42, West Oak 0
Clover 21, Fort Mill 14
Crestwood 28, Marlboro County 0
D.W. Daniel 55, Pendleton 7
Dillon 40, Aynor 34
Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 12
Fairfield Central 28, Lower Richland 18
First Baptist 21, Heathwood Hall 0
Fort Dorchester 56, Goose Creek 15
Gaffney 30, Dorman 29
Gilbert 43, Fox Creek 0
Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Columbia 0
Green Sea Floyds 28, Hannah-Pamplico 12
Greenville 37, Laurens 14
Greenwood 42, Eastside 7
Hammond 19, Trinity Byrnes School 0
Hillcrest 28, Pickens 13
Indian Land 30, Mid-Carolina 0
Irmo 14, Dreher 0
James F. Byrnes 67, Riverside 26
Johnsonville 42, Timmonsville 6
Kingstree 18, Marion 14
Lake City 36, Lakewood 25
Lake View 42, East Clarendon 14
Lamar 32, McBee 3
Landrum 29, Blacksburg 27
Laurence Manning Academy 35, Florence Christian 0
Loris 12, Waccamaw 7
McCormick 56, Calhoun Falls 6
Myrtle Beach 41, Georgetown 7
North Central 24, Andrew Jackson 10
North Myrtle Beach 35, South Florence 7
Northwestern 19, Blythewood 7
Orangeburg Prep 34, Greenwood Christian 0
Palmetto 44, Blue Ridge 20
Palmetto Christian Academy 56, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Patrick Henry Academy 70, Charleston Collegiate 38
Pee Dee Academy 35, Williamsburg Academy 7
Philip Simmons 43, Lake Marion 8
Powdersville 63, Berea 6
Richard Winn Academy 54, Laurens Academy 32
Ridge View 17, Spring Valley 16
Robert E. Lee Academy 29, Dillon Christian 15
Socastee 20, St. James 14
South Aiken 31, White Knoll 6
South Pointe 44, Lancaster 0
Spartanburg 56, Wade Hampton (G) 26
Strom Thurmond 42, Brookland-Cayce 28
Summerville 72, R.B. Stall 12
Sumter 24, Rock Hill 7
T.L. Hanna 14, Mauldin 13
Timberland 30, Burke 0
W. Wyman King Academy 48, Northside Christian 14
Wade Hampton (H) 34, Edisto 7
Walhalla 25, Easley 14
West Ashley 41, Ashley Ridge 14
West Florence 33, Hartsville 28
Westside 13, Travelers Rest 12
Westwood 34, Lugoff-Elgin 17
Williston-Elko 32, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
Wilson 48, Darlington 0
Woodmont 33, J.L. Mann 7
Woodruff 28, Union County 26
Wren 63, Seneca 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colleton County vs. Hilton Head Island, ppd.
Saluda vs. Newberry, ppd. to Oct 30th.
South Aiken vs. River Bluff, ccd.
Ware Shoals vs. Southside Christian, ppd.
White Knoll vs. Lexington, ppd. to Oct 30th.
