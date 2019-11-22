High School Football
SC high school football: Friday night scores, updates from third-round playoff games
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Upper State
Gaffney at Byrnes
Dorman at Clover
Lower State
Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester
Goose Creek at Carolina Forest
Class 4A
Upper State
Wren at Greenville
Ridge View 35, Daniel 28 (Thursday)
Lower State
Airport at Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at Brookland-Cayce
Class 3A
Upper State
Woodruff at Chapman
Camden at Union County
Lower State
Strom Thurmond at May River
Dillon at Gilbert
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda at Southside Christian
Abbeville at Gray Collegiate at Newberry College
Lower State
Timberland at Barnwell
Oceanside Collegiate at Woodland
Class A
Upper State
Ridge Spring Monetta at Blackville-Hilda
Lamar at Wagener-Salley
Lower State
Cross at Lake View
CE Murray at Green Sea Floyds
SCISA State Championships
8-man
At Calhoun Academy Football Stadium
Friday
Andrew Jackson vs. St. John’s Christian
At Benedict College
Friday
Class 3A
Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class A
Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda Academy, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes, 6 p.m.
