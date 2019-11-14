May River football knocks off unbeaten Aynor in second round of 3A playoffs

The May River football team is moving on in the playoffs and knocked off one of the state’s unbeaten teams to do it.

The Sharks built up a big lead in the first half. and went on to defeat previously unbeaten and second-ranked Aynor, 36-22, on Thursday in the second round of the Class 3A Lower State playoffs.

May River will play the winner of Friday’s Strom Thurmond-Cheraw game in the third round next week. If Strom Thurmond wins, the Sharks will be on the road but would be at home if Cheraw wins.

“So proud of these guys for staying hungry to stay alive in the playoffs,” May River coach Rodney Summers said.

Thursday’s game was moved up a day because of the weather forecasted Friday.

May River quarterback Ahamd Green threw a pair of touchdowns to Terry Fields and also ran for two scores. Green also scored on a pair of two-point conversions.

Running back Donovan Ling also had a rushing TD for May River, which led 29-0 after halftime and 29-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Aynor finishes the season at 11-1.