May River football playoff game moved up because of weather

May River’s second round playoff game at Aynor will be played a day earlier than planned.

The Sharks will travel to the Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game is being moved a day because of weather concerns.

May River defeated Swansea, 59-20, in the first round while Aynor defeated Georgetown, 43-13. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A. The Blue Jackets are ranked No. 2 while the Sharks are No. 9.

Beaufort’s Smyth earns Big South honor

Beaufort native and Presbyterian College defensive back Jeffrey Smyth was named Big South Freshman of the Week following the Blue Hose’s 24-14 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Smyth had a career-high 13 tackles in the game. On Gardner-Webb’s second drive of the contest, Smyth picked up a pair of tackles before recording his first career interception to thwart a GWU possession.

In the second quarter, he recorded six tackles including a pair of solo stops. After a stop in the third quarter, Smyth recorded three tackles (all solo stops).

Smyth sits fourth on the team with 50 tackles on the season, while ranking third with 5 1/2 tackles for loss. Smyth is second among Big South freshman with 5.0 tackles per game.

Basketball

May River’s Cash earns SBCA accolades

May River’s Harry Cash was named as one of the top five seniors for Class 3A as the South Carolina Basketball Coaches released their preseason polls and players to watch.

Cash was the lone Lowcountry player named on the list.