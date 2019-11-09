May River rolls. Thomas Heyward, Hilton Head Christian and Whale Branch advance in playoffs

May River opened its playoffs in dominating style Friday night.

Ahmad Green had a hand in five touchdowns and Donovan Ling had a big night on the ground in the Sharks’ 59-20 win over Swansea in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

May River heads to Aynor next week in the second round.

Green threw for 205 yards, rushed for 60 and had five total touchdowns. Ling rushed for 151 yards and two scores. Terry Fields caught two touchdowns and Elijah Peter had another.

Wilson 47, Hilton Head Island 34

Wilson’s Zayshaun Rice passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Jakobe Quillen had two TD catches for Wilson.

HHI quarterback Gaston Moore threw three touchdown passes to Dean Seelbach. Moore also ran for a TD, and Will Frith had one.

The Seahawks finish with a 5-5 record.

Hilton Head Christian 22, Greenwood Christian 7

Hayden Shinn threw threw three touchdown passes, and the Eagles are moving on in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.

HHCA will travel to defending champ Florence Christian for a semifinal matchup next week.

Daniel Harrington had two TD catches and John Peduzzi had the other for the Eagles.

Whale Branch 36, Phillip Simmons 10

Whale Branch went on the road and knocked off Phillip Simmons in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Warriors host Oceanside Collegiate in the second round next week. Whale Branch defeated Oceanside in last year’s playoffs.

Thomas Heyward 50, Dillon Christian 6

John Clark Tilton and Bruzza Pusha each ran for two scores in the Rebels’ victory in the first round of SCISA A playoffs.

Thomas Heyward travels to Pee Dee Academy next week in a semifinal matchup. It is a rematch of last year’s state title game.

JR Patterson, Anthony Fripp, and Ayden Lassiter also had TDs for the Rebels, who rushed for 347 yards.

Gilbert 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Jy Tolen threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns as Gilbert rolled in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Indians racked 519 yards of offense and scored 49 points in the first half.

Alec Holt led Gilbert with four catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Hamid Brown had the lone score for R-H. Joseph Robinson led the Jaguars with 115 yards rushing.

Florence Christian 47, Hilton Head Prep 21

Marshall Brown rushed for 269 yards and four touchdowns as Florence Christian eliminated Hilton Head Prep in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs.

HHP’s season ended at ?-? Stone McDonald threw for two touchdowns and ran for one for the Dolphins.

Strom Thurmond 44, Battery Creek 14

Strom Thurmond scored 30 points in the first half on way to win over the Dolphins in the first round of the 3A playoffs.