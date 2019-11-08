High School Football

SC high school football: Friday night scores, live updates from Round 1 playoff games

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

Class 5A

Upper State

Blythewood at Laurens

Nation Ford at Byrnes

Woodmont at Sumter

Gaffney at Rock Hill

Greenwood at Dorman

Westside at Spring Valley

Boiling Springs at Clover

Mauldin at TL Hanna

Lower State

Chapin at Dutch Fork

Wando at Conway

Lexington at Fort Dorchester

West Florence at Berkeley

West Ashley at River Bluff

Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7 (Thursday)

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville

Class 4A

Upper State

Palmetto at Greenville

York at Belton Honea Path

Greer at South Pointe

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren

Lancaster at Daniel

Westwood at Eastside

Walhalla at AC Flora

Travelers Rest at Ridge View

Lower State

Marlboro County at Lower Richland

Colleton County at Airport

Lakewood at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta

Brookland-Cayce (bye)

Wilson at Hilton Head Island

Beaufort (bye)

South Aiken at Hartsville

Class 3A

Upper State

Southside at Pendleton

Indian Land at Woodruff

Liberty at Chapman

Newberry at Chester

Fairfield Central at Union County

Chesnee at Seneca

Clinton at Camden

Powdersville at Broome

Lower State

Cheraw at Manning

Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond

Georgetown at Aynor

Swansea at May River

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Gilbert

Lake City at Bishop England

Edisto at Wade Hampton

Waccamaw at Dillon

Class 2A

Upper State

Ninety-Six at Southside Christian

Central at Batesburg-Leesville

CA Johnson at Buford

Blacksburg at Saluda

Lewisville at Abbeville

Christ Church at Andrew Jackson

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

Lee Central at St. Joseph’s

Lower State

Latta at Timberland

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins

Hanah-Pamplico at Barnwell

Eau Claire at Burke

Johnsonville at Calhoun County

East Clarendon at Woodland

Oceanside Collegiate at Andrews

Whale Branch at Phillip Simmons

Class A

Upper State

Great Falls at Ridge Spring Monetta

Dixie at McBee

Hunter Kinard Tyler at Ware Shoals

Williston-Elko at McCormick

Byes: Whitmire, Lamar, Wagener-Salley, Blackville-Hilda

Lower State

Cross at Military Magnet

Denmark-Olar at Lake View

Scott’s Branch 36, Hemingway 7 (Thursday)

Bethune Bowman at St. John’s

Byes: Branchville, CE Murray, Baptist Hill, Green Sea Floyds

SCISA

Class 3A

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Class 2A

Northwood at Trinity Byrnes

Robert E. Lee at Orangeburg Prep

Greenwood Christian at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian

Class A

Dorchester at Pee Dee Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

The King’s Academy at Bethesda Academy

Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy

8-man

Calhoun Academy at Andrew Jackson

Palmetto Christian at Wardlaw

Holly Hill at Richard Winn

Clarendon Hall at St. John’s Christian

