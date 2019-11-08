High School Football
SC high school football: Friday night scores, live updates from Round 1 playoff games
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
Class 5A
Upper State
Blythewood at Laurens
Nation Ford at Byrnes
Woodmont at Sumter
Gaffney at Rock Hill
Greenwood at Dorman
Westside at Spring Valley
Boiling Springs at Clover
Mauldin at TL Hanna
Lower State
Chapin at Dutch Fork
Wando at Conway
Lexington at Fort Dorchester
West Florence at Berkeley
West Ashley at River Bluff
Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7 (Thursday)
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville
Class 4A
Upper State
Palmetto at Greenville
York at Belton Honea Path
Greer at South Pointe
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren
Lancaster at Daniel
Westwood at Eastside
Walhalla at AC Flora
Travelers Rest at Ridge View
Lower State
Marlboro County at Lower Richland
Colleton County at Airport
Lakewood at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta
Brookland-Cayce (bye)
Wilson at Hilton Head Island
Beaufort (bye)
South Aiken at Hartsville
Class 3A
Upper State
Southside at Pendleton
Indian Land at Woodruff
Liberty at Chapman
Newberry at Chester
Fairfield Central at Union County
Chesnee at Seneca
Clinton at Camden
Powdersville at Broome
Lower State
Cheraw at Manning
Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond
Georgetown at Aynor
Swansea at May River
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Gilbert
Lake City at Bishop England
Edisto at Wade Hampton
Waccamaw at Dillon
Class 2A
Upper State
Ninety-Six at Southside Christian
Central at Batesburg-Leesville
CA Johnson at Buford
Blacksburg at Saluda
Lewisville at Abbeville
Christ Church at Andrew Jackson
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)
Lee Central at St. Joseph’s
Lower State
Latta at Timberland
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins
Hanah-Pamplico at Barnwell
Eau Claire at Burke
Johnsonville at Calhoun County
East Clarendon at Woodland
Oceanside Collegiate at Andrews
Whale Branch at Phillip Simmons
Class A
Upper State
Great Falls at Ridge Spring Monetta
Dixie at McBee
Hunter Kinard Tyler at Ware Shoals
Williston-Elko at McCormick
Byes: Whitmire, Lamar, Wagener-Salley, Blackville-Hilda
Lower State
Cross at Military Magnet
Denmark-Olar at Lake View
Scott’s Branch 36, Hemingway 7 (Thursday)
Bethune Bowman at St. John’s
Byes: Branchville, CE Murray, Baptist Hill, Green Sea Floyds
SCISA
Class 3A
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Class 2A
Northwood at Trinity Byrnes
Robert E. Lee at Orangeburg Prep
Greenwood Christian at Hilton Head Christian
Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian
Class A
Dorchester at Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
The King’s Academy at Bethesda Academy
Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy
8-man
Calhoun Academy at Andrew Jackson
Palmetto Christian at Wardlaw
Holly Hill at Richard Winn
Clarendon Hall at St. John’s Christian
