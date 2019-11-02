Beaufort wins region title, Hilton Head Island wins Bridge Bowl

Beaufort rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to defeat Colleton County, 31-21 and win the Region 7-4A championship Friday night.

The Eagles will host a first-round playoff game next week. Beaufort started the season 0-5 but won its final four games.

James Dagin had two TD runs for Beaufort. Dagin’s first score put the Eagles up 24-21 in the third quarter.

Dagin had a 44-yard TD run in the fourth to make it 31-21.

Quarterback Daniel Phares ran for a score and threw a TD pass to Rhogue Wallace.

Beaufort scored two of its touchdowns in the second half on back-to-back Colleton fumbles in the second half.

Hilton Head Island 28, Bluffton 10

Hilton Head Island captured the Bridge Bowl and earned a home playoff game in the process.

The Seahawks defeated Bluffton, 28-10, on Friday to clinch the No. 2 seed from Region 7-4A. HHI will host Wilson a first-round playoff game next week. HHI leads the all-time series, 8-6.

Seahawks quarterback Gaston Moore threw for two touchdowns to Evan Elliott and ran for two. Moore was 13-of-21 passing for 219 yards and also ran nine times for 26 yards. Elliott had 139 yards receiving.

Will Frith led HHI with 222 yards rushing.

Bluffton’s lone score came on a Kylan Simmons’ TD run to put the Bobcats up 7-0.

Wade Hampton (H) 33, May River 24

Wade Hampton used a strong running game to defeat the Sharks and win the Region 6-3A championship.

May River lead 17-14 at halftime as Bryce Summers hit a 43-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

But the Red Devils scored twice in less than a two minute span late in the third quarter to take a 27-17 lead. Quayshon Williams and DeShareoh Williams each had TD runs. DeShareoh Williams finished with two scores.

May River cut it to 27-24 with 21 seconds in the third as Ahmad Green scored his third touchdown of the game, a 53-yard run on fourth down.

But the Red Devils went back up 33-24 on Jamian Risher’s run.

May River will host a first-round playoff game Friday against Swansea.

Hilton Head Christian 48, Hilton Head Prep 19

Hayden Shinn threw five touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles captured a region title and will host a first-round playoff game next week.

Three of Shinn’s TD was went to JP Peduzzi.

Stone McDonald threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Beaufort Academy 59, Patrick Henry 12

The defending SCISA 8-man champs won their final game of the season.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 28, Lake Marion 22

The Jaguars clinched the final playoff spot in the region with the win.

Joseph Robinson scored three times for Ridgeland-Hardeville, who travels to Gilbert next week for the playoffs.

Jamarion Jamison led Lake Marion with 215 yards of total offense, including three total touchdowns.