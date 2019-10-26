Beaufort moves one step closer to region title, May River rolls into showdown with Wade Hampton

After a slow start, Beaufort football team has found its stride.

The Eagles defeated Hilton Head Island, 38-21, on Friday in Region 7-4A action. Beaufort can win the region title next week against Colleton County. Beaufort started the season at 0-5 but have won three in a row.

Quarterback Daniel Phares ran for two touchdowns and threw another. North-South selection James Dagin added two rushing touchdowns.

Phares scored on a 10-yard run to put Beaufort up 21-14 late in the second quarter. He added a 17-yard run to give the Eagles a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

HHI got within 28-21 won Gaston Moore’s TD pass to Michigan State commit Cole Demarzo. But the Eagles answered with a field goal and a Dagin touchdown run.

Moore finished with three touchdown passes for HHI, which closes regular season against Bluffton.

May River 52, Battery Creek 13

Ahmad Green threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as May River bounced back from its first loss.

The Sharks close out the regular season against Wade Hampton next week with the winner of the game capturing the Region 7-3A championship.

Colleton County 34, Bluffton 21

Trakell Murray ran for two touchdowns as Colleton County handed the Bobcats a region loss.

Bluffton needs to beat Hilton Head Island next week to make the playoffs.

Lee Kirkland threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Bluffton. Rakim White and Tre’von Brown had TD catches for the Bobcats.

Hilton Head Christian 48, John Paul II 6

Hayden Shinn and Daniel Harrington had big nights as the Eagles rolled to a big win.

Shinn threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. He threw for more than 300 yards and rushed for 100. Harrington caught two of Shinn’s TDs and ran for another.

Hilton Head Christian closes out regular season against rival Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Prep 54, Northwood Academy 7

Stone McDonald threw three touchdown passes and Tommy Staffer had a punt return for a touchdown in the Dolphins’ victory.

McDonald was 9-of-16 for 183 yards and also rushed for 62 yards and a TD. Carson King had three catches for 81 yards and two TDs and Tyrone Calloway caught three passes for 75 yards and a score.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 14, Whale Branch 7

Whale Branch’s upset bid came up short against the Red Raiders.

Whale Branch trailed 14-0 with less than six minutes left but executed a fake punt to keep a drive alive. A few plays later, Jaylen Reeves hit Keith Bing to cut the lead to 14-7.

The Warriors had a chance to tie and got into B-E territory but turned it over on downs.

Treyton Still and Kavion Tyler had touchdown runs for Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Thomas Heyward 42, Dorchester Academy 6

The Rebels closed out their regular season with a win over Dorchester.

THA begins the SCISA Class A playoffs in two weeks.

John Clark Tilton, JR Patterson, and Bruzza Pusha all had touchdowns for THA. Pusha rushed for one and also threw a TD pass. =