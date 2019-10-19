Beaufort football ends May River’s winning streak

Beaufort won its second straight game and ended May River’s 16-game losing streak in the process.

The Eagles defeated the Sharks, 27-21, on Friday night in high school football action. With the win, Beaufort is 2-5 and faces Hilton Head Island next week with first place in Region 7-4A on the line.

May River is 6-1. It was the Sharks’ first loss since losing to Wade Hampton in 2017.

Beaufort trailed 14-0 in the first half but tied it before halftime on second-quarter touchdown runs by Amariee Morris and Daniel Phares.

Beaufort took the lead on James Dagin TD run in the third quarter and made it 27-14 on Kendrick Williams’ 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

May River cut it to 27-21 on Ahmad Green’s TD run with three minutes left but the Eagles were able to run the clock out.

Green had two TD runs and Terry Fields had a punt return for a May River TD.

Hilton Head Island 28 Colleton County 7

Gaston Moore threw for 169 yards and a TD and Lavarus Brown rushed for 159 yards and a TD as Hilton Head Island won its Region 7-4A opener.

It was the Seahawks’ third win in the last four contests.

Moore was 16-of-19 passing and also rushed for 23 yards and a TD. Dean Seelbach caught three passes for 50 yards and a TD.

Jacob Weaver was 2-of-3 on field goals, including a 42-yarder.

Hilton Head Prep 31, Dorchester Academy 22

The Dolphins scored the final 13 points of the game in the fourth quarter for the victory.

Prep quarterback Stone McDonald accounted for four touchdowns in the win. McDonald rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and also was 7-of-16 for 81 yards and two TDs.

Carson King rushed for 84 yards and also caught six passes for 58 yards and a TD. King also had nine tackles.

Hilton Head Christian 37, Colleton Prep 14

Hayden Shinn threw four touchdown passes as HHCA won its fourth straight game.

Two of Shinn’s TD passed went to Daniel Harrington. JP Peduzzi caught a TD pass and also kicked a field goal.

Battery Creek 6, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Jacove Anderson’s 90-yard TD in the fourth quarter was the game’s only score as Battery Creek shut out the Jaguars.

Bethesda Academy 28, Thomas Heyward 16

Jaden Wright rushed for three touchdowns, including a 73-yarder, as the Bethesda won the showdown in SCISA Region 2-A.

Antjuan McKay had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown for Bethesda to give the Blazers a 16-8 lead in the first quarter.

Thomas Heyward turned it over four times in the game.

The Rebels’ Bruzza Pusha had a 77-yard TD pass to JR Patterson in the fourth quarter.

Beaufort Academy 61, Cathedral 6

Beaufort Academy scored 45 points in the first quarter on its way to its first win of the season.

Kevin Rogers, Kai’Shawn Jenkins, and William Tumlin each had two TDs for Beaufort Academy.