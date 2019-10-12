Beaufort gets first win; May River and HHCA roll to victories

Beaufort used a strong second half to pick up its first victory of the season.

Daniel Phares threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Beaufort defeated Bluffton, 34-21, on Friday in high school football action.

It was the first victory for first-year Beaufort coach Zach Lybrand.

The Eagles trailed 12-7 at halftime but took the lead on Amariee Morris’ 3-yard run five minutes into the third quarter. Phares threw a 30-yard TD pass to Eddie Warren to put Beaufort up 21-12. James Dagin’s TD run made it 28-12 in favor of Beaufort.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bluffton led 12-7 in the second quarter on a pair of Evan Hayes’ field goals. Kylan Simmons rushed for two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

May River 47, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

May River stayed unbeaten with another dominating performance.

Ahmad Green threw two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Sharks recorded their third straight shutout on the season. May River has allowed just 30 points in six games this season and hasn’t allowed a TD since the second quarter against Colleton County on Sept. 20.

Green threw for 197 yards and also had a 72-yard TD run to put the Sharks up 37-0 in the second quarter.

Melik Frost added two touchdown runs for May River.

Hilton Head Christian 62, Orangeburg Prep 33

HHCA scored more than 50 points for the second time this season and won its sixth straight game.

Quarterback Hayden Shinn threw for more than 300 yards and three scores and also ran for two TDs. Daniel Harrington added three rushing touchdowns, including two in the second half. Harrington’s 6-yard run put HHCA up 41-27 with five minutes left in the third.

The Eagles made it 48-27 on Cameron Strickland’s fumble return for a touchdown.

Thomas Heyward 36, Spartanburg Christian 14

Peyton Bennett threw three touchdowns to Bruzza Pusha, and THA overcame a slow start for its seventh win.

Bennett passed for more than 200 yards and John Tilton rushed for more than 200 yards for the Rebels.

Battery Creek 38, Lake Marion 20

Jacove Anderson rushed for two scores and Tre Booth had one as Battery Creek picked up its second straight victory.

Bethesda 55, Hilton Head Prep 20

Bethesda jumped out a 36-7 lead halftime on its way to the lopsided win.

Prep’s Stone McDonald threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed for 24 yards and a TD.

Carson King led HHP’s receivers with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Barnwell 49, Whale Branch 6

Craig Pender threw two touchdown passes and TJ Miller rushed for two scores as Whale Branch dropped its second straight game.

Dallyon Creech returned the opening kickoff back for a touchdown for Barnwell, which moved to 8-0 on the season.

Jadon Grant had Whale Branch’s lone TD, a 3-yard run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-6.

Andrew Jackson 67, Beaufort Academy 16

Colyn Peek threw for 132 yards, three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns as Andrew Jackson moved to 7-0 on the season.

AJ’s Trey Pulaski rushed for 76 yards and caught two passes for 69 yards and two TDs.