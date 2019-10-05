May River, Hilton Head Christian football teams extend winning streaks

SHARE COPY LINK

May River moved to 5-0 on the season and opened region play with a 54-0 win over Lake Marion on Friday night.

Quarterback Ahmad Green three three touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score. Donovan Ling and Cameron Scott rushed for touchdowns and Steffin Gadson returned an interception for a TD.

Bryson Summers kicked a school-record 44-yard field goal and also hit one from 35 yards.

Hilton Head Christian 42, Northwood Academy 7

The Eagles picked up their fifth straight victory Friday night.

Hayden Shinn threw four touchdown passes, two to Daniel Harrington, in the win. Harrington also had a defensive touchdown.

Jace Blackshear also had a defensive TD for the Eagles.

Trinity-Byrnes 55, Thomas Heyward 14

Trinity-Byrnes handed Thomas Heyward its first loss since 2017 and snapped the Rebels’ 18-game winning streak.

Donovan Lambert rushed for two touchdowns and Nick Jones also had two TDs for Trinity-Byrnes.

The game featured the top two-ranked teams in SCISA 2A with THA No. 1 and Trinity-Byrnes No. 2. Trinity-Byrnes was a last-minute replacement for Charleston Collegiate on the schedule.

JR Patterson had a TD run for THA.

New Hampstead (Ga.) 50, Hilton Head Island 35

Quarterback Gaston Moore threw for 237 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed for two TDs in the loss for Hilton Head.

Evan Elliot had five catches for 74 yards and two TDs for HHI.

Richmond Hill (Ga.) 49, Bluffton 17

Richmond Hill’s Jalen Rouse rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns and Tyler Coleman threw for two scores and 195 yards as the Wildcats won the home non-region contest.

Richmond Hill (2-3) receiver Tavion Chini hauled in nine catches for 123 yards and a score.

Rakim Whire returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught a TD pass for Bluffton. White has five TD returns this year.

Orangeburg Prep 53, John Paul II 19

McCullough Mims threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in Orangeburg Prep’s victory.

Jeremiah Young threw a TD pass and Rodreco Anderson had a TD run for John Paul II.

Battery Creek 31, Creekside Christian 6

Jaeon Allen and Tre Booth each had two TDs and Battery Creek won its first game of the year.

Carolina Academy 41, Hilton Head Prep 18

Tommy Staffer had a big game receiving and rushing in the loss for HHP.

Staffer rushed for 115 yards, including a 60-yard TD and caught four passes for 121 yards. QB Stone McDonald threw for 204 yards and two scores.