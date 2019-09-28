May River, Thomas Heyward stay perfect; Hilton Head Island gets shutout win in long road trip

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

May River continued its unbeaten start with a 49-0 win over Burke on Friday in high school football action.

Joseph Tapscott threw two touchdowns to Andrew Mersberger and Donovan Ling had two rushing touchdowns in the Sharks’ win.

Cam Scott and Jaiden Jones added rushing TDs and Steffin Gadson returned an interception for a score to get the Sharks on the board in the first quarter.

Thomas Heyward 36, Northwood 0

Thomas Heyward picked up its 18th straight victory with a shoutout of Northwood.

Quarterback Peyton Bennett ran for a score and threw a touchdown and John Clark Titlton rushed for more than 100 yards and a score.

Hilton Head Island 41, Christ Church 0

Hilton Head Island made the four-hour trip to Greenville a productive one with a shutout victory over the Cavaliers.

Quarterback Gaston Moore was 10-of-17 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Lavarus Brown led the Seahawks ground attack with 193 yards rushing and two scores.

Michigan State commit Cole DeMarzo led HHI with four catches for 78 yards.

Hilton Head Prep 34, John Paul II 26

Quarterback Stone McDonald played his first game of the season for Hilton Head Prep and provided the Dolphins with a big lift.

McDonald was 8-of-15 for 185 yards and a TD and also rushed seven times for 79 yards and a TD.

Tommy Staffer led the Dolphins with 109 yards rushing and TD runs of 15, 19 and 59 yards. Staffer also caught five passes for 96 yards.

Reco Anderson led John Paul with 212 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

Hilton Head Christian 43, Dorchester Academy 22

Hayden Shinn threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles moved to 4-1 on the season.

Cam Strickland and Bobby Payne each caught two TD passes for HHCA.

Ben Stokes lead Dorchester 203 yards rushing and a TD.

Beaufort Academy 54, Northside Christian 6

Kevin Rogers scored four touchdowns and Beaufort Academy picked up its first win of the season.

Elijah Fess led the Eagles with 200 yards rushing and a score. Rogers had 155 yards on the ground.

Blythewood 56, Beaufort 21

Blythewood scored 42 points in the first half on its way to a road win over Beaufort.

Josh Strickland threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals. Josh Burrell had two of those touchdowns and finished with four catches for 164 yards.

Beaufort quarterback Tyler Haley was 22-of-34 for 223 yards and a TD. Running back James Dagin rushed for 83 yards and a TD. Daniel Phares caught seven passes for 93 yards.

Sumter 70, Bluffton 21

Rakim White returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the loss for Bluffton.

Whale Branch 36, Phillip Simmons 9

The Warriors moved to 4-0 with a win over Phillip Simmons.